There's only one man who can replace Paul Heyman in The Bloodline and he has tag team experience!

Paul Heyman has been The Wiseman of The Bloodline for a few years now, and has played a massive role in Roman Reigns becoming the dominant heel he is in WWE.

Heyman and Jey Uso have seemingly developed some issues in recent weeks to the point where Uso made it clear that if he chose to return to The Bloodline, then The Wiseman couldn't remain in his position.

This has led to many fans believing that Heyman could depart his position and potentially head back to Brock Lesnar in time for The Beast's next match against Cody Rhodes.

That being said, is Reigns ready to conquer SmackDown without a wise man or could there be a Hall of Famer who could take over his spot? It appears that there is another Paul that could take his place and he actually has tag team experience.

#SmackDown "If I'm in the Bloodline, then you out the Bloodline" - Jey Uso to Paul Heyman "If I'm in the Bloodline, then you out the Bloodline" - Jey Uso to Paul Heyman 😳#SmackDown https://t.co/lj72xVXviC

Paul Ellering is a WWE Hall of Famer who can push a tag team to the next level. He proved his worth with The Authors of Pain and could do something similar here with Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns now that the duo appears to be moving towards their own tag team run.

Could Paul Ellering be the perfect replacement for Paul Heyman in The Bloodline?

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are rumored to be facing The Usos at Money in the Bank and if that's the case then they will need someone who can teach them how to overcome a team that has been together their whole life.

Ellering could be the man to take Reigns to the next level of his career and he could decide that it's time for Heyman to take his leave and return to The Beast.

Do you think Roman Reigns will choose Jey Uso over Paul Heyman?

