There’s only one man who can stop Kevin Owens!

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens is still wreaking havoc in the company. KO is yet to calm down despite being badly battered in his ladder match at the Royal Rumble against Cody Rhodes. Now, it seems that just one man, Randy Orton, can put a stop to The Prizefighter’s trail of destruction.

Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes faced each other at the Royal Rumble in a brutal clash for the Undisputed WWE Championship. After a highly physical match, KO was left lying dumped on top of a ladder at ringside while The American Nightmare unhooked the Undisputed and the Winged Eagle title to win the bout.

This week on RAW, the Canadian superstar attacked Sami Zayn right after his loss against CM Punk. The Prizefighter was seen limping, but this didn’t stop him from hitting a vicious Package Piledriver on the former Intercontinental Champion.

This is the third time Kevin Owens has dished out the banned wrestling move to one of his friends in the company. He also tried to land the move on Shawn Michaels at January 2025’s Saturday Night’s Main Event but failed and ate Sweet Chin Music from the Hall of Famer instead.

Despite HBK’s kick and Cody Rhodes’ victory, it seems KO will not stop his onslaught. If this is the case and Owens continues terrorizing his former friends, then only one man can actually stop him, and that is Randy Orton. The Viper was the first victim of Owens, who was put on the shelf by a Package Piledriver from him back on November 8, 2024.

However, Orton has a real chance against Kevin Owens and can give him a taste of his Legend Killer and Punt Kicking days whenever he returns. Moreover, The Prizefighter also has high respect and regard for The Apex Predator, and thus, he could ultimately give in when the 14-time WWE Champion strikes him down. While this is certainly a direction the storyline can take, all of this is speculation so far.

WWE could use Randy Orton to take Kevin Owens out of the title picture

Kevin Owens has delivered yet another great heel turn. The former Universal Champion has done a great job in his promos, his presentation, and in actions like appearing with the stolen Winged Eagle title, which was only supposed to be used for one night. Despite this, WWE may now want to take The Prizefighter out of the Undisputed Championship picture.

Cody Rhodes has defended his title a total of eight times at Premium Live Events since he won it at WrestleMania XL. The American Nightmare has defended the gold against several stars multiple times. He has retained his title against AJ Styles twice, Solo Sikoa twice, Logan Paul once, and Kevin Owens thrice. Thus, the company may not want to give Owens a fourth chance at the title.

The company may bring Randy Orton back to steer The Prizefighter away from the top prize and give The American Nightmare a new opponent. There is also a chance that The Viper could himself be the next title contender and face Cody Rhodes at the Elimination Chamber. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead in the future for these three men.

