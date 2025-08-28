There’s only one man who deserves to dethrone Dominik Mysterio as WWE Intercontinental Champion

With each passing month, Dominik Mysterio is gaining popularity among the WWE Universe. Dirty Dom has impressed everyone with his villainous character. Also, he never steps back from putting on a great match in the ring.The Judgment Day member is also set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles on RAW after Clash in Paris 2025. However, there is only one man who deserves to dethrone Dom Dom as IC Champion, and that name is John Cena.Only a few days remain before John Cena's WWE retirement tour concludes. The Franchise Player has already done the unthinkable by winning the 17-time World Championship and setting records in the Stamford-based promotion. Despite this, Cena has yet to become the Grand Slam Champion in the company, as he has never won the IC Title. During a recent conversation on The Rap On Wrestling Podcast, Dominik called out The Cenation Leader and wants him to come after the IC Title and attempt to become the Grand Slam Champion.Even Dom mocked Cena by modifying his popular catchphrase, 'if you want some, come get some.'&quot;I mean, he can try. What's that thing he says? You want some? Come get some. You know what, John? You know where I'm at. If you want to finish your Grand Slam quest, these little side quests you're on, I'm here all day. Every Monday, you know where I'll be,&quot; Dominik Mysterio said.WrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKDominik Mysterio says John Cena knows where to find him if he wants the Intercontinental Championship to complete the Grand Slam before retiring: “I mean, he can try, and what’s that thing he says? If you want some, come get some. You know what? John, you know where I’m at. IfConsidering that Cena will never step inside the squared circle again after retiring this year, WWE should book him in a feud with Dominik Mysterio. Also, with the Franchise Player now a babyface, his feud with The Judgment Day member makes sense. By defeating Dirty Dom, Cena will finally end his quest to become a Grand Slam Champion and fulfill his final dream in the sports entertainment juggernaut.Why the Dominik Mysterio vs. John Cena feud in WWE is best for business?Not only to make Cena a Grand Slam Champion, but also a feud between Dom Dom and the former Undisputed WWE Champion would be great for business. Dominik Mysterio is already reaching new heights and gaining massive attention from the WWE Universe.Amid this, his feud with John Cena will put him in a stronger position as a singles star and help the company to put more spotlight on the IC Champion. Additionally, Dominik Mysterio can prove to be a great opponent for Cena in his final run.A rivalry between them can also generate big numbers for the company on social media, making it a lucrative feud.