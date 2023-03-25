There's only one man who should end Solo Sikoa's undefeated streak and it's not Roman Reigns

Solo Sikoa remains the most underappreciated part of Roman Reigns' Bloodline on the main roster. He doesn't say much, but he is as effective as it gets. Since joining SmackDown, Solo Sikoa has yet to suffer a legitimate singles defeat. His only losses have come via disqualification. There is only one superstar who should end this run and you might be surprised to learn that it isn't Roman Reigns himself but his challenger.

Cody Rhodes is set to challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39. WWE has gone out of their way to protect Solo Sikoa on the main roster. The enforcer of The Bloodline has only lost to the likes of Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens via DQ, with other defeats coming in tag team matches (mostly house shows) where he wasn't pinned. He has been dominant and his eyes have recently been on one particular superstar - Cody Rhodes.

On the March 20th episode of RAW, Roman Reigns had to hold Sikoa back from attacking Cody in the final segment. This week on SmackDown, Sikoa was an interested observer alongside Paul Heyman as Cody defeated Ludwig Kaiser. Given the position that Cody is in right now, it only makes sense that he is the one to end Solo Sikoa's undefeated streak right before WrestleMania 39.

Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa will finally go head-to-head on the RAW before WrestleMania (without Roman Reigns present)

On the go-home episode of RAW before WrestleMania, Solo Sikoa will finally get his hands on Cody Rhodes as he goes one-on-one with The American Nightmare. It will be a perfect test for Cody six days before the biggest match of his career. Roman Reigns has not been advertised for the Monday Night show next week.

Cody is the favorite to dethrone The Head of the Table and win the undisputed titles. Next week on Monday Night RAW, he is likely to be the one to end Sikoa's streak of not being pinned on the main roster. While WWE has done a lot to protect the Bloodline star, it will legitimize The American Nightmare before he possibly topples Reigns off his throne.

Should Cody Rhodes beat Solo Sikoa on RAW this week? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

