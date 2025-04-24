There’s only one man whom Roman Reigns can trust, but he’s not in WWE anymore

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns found himself at the receiving end of yet another crushing betrayal at WrestleMania 41. His trusted Wiseman, Paul Heyman, joined hands with his biggest enemy, Seth Rollins, at The Show of Shows last weekend.

As a result, he got low-blowed and hit with a steel chair in the back before getting pinned by The Architect. Now, there seems to be just one man the OTC can trust. However, he isn’t in WWE anymore. It's none other than current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose).

The loyal Shield brother

Jon Moxley wrestled in WWE under the ring name Dean Ambrose. He made his main roster debut alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in November 2012. The trio quickly climbed to the top and was almost invincible. The charismatic and low-patience Ambrose was seen as a loose cannon who could turn on his stablemates. However, it was Rollins who ultimately betrayed The Shield.

The Architect sided with Triple H’s Authority on June 2, 2014, attacking Reigns and Ambrose with a steel chair. This was followed by several reunions of The Shield in later years. Interestingly, while the former Lunatic Fringe had grown to hate Seth Rollins, clashing with The Visionary several times throughout his career, his loyalty toward Roman always remained intact.

Roman Reigns had given Dean Ambrose reasons to turn on him

While Dean Ambrose remained loyal to Roman Reigns, the latter’s support was murky at times. Even before Seth Rollins dissolved The Shield, the former Big Dog eliminated his then-wrestling ''brothers'' from the 2014 Men's Royal Rumble. Notably, the Samoan wrestler made the move way before the match had come to its conclusion.

Two years later, at Fastlane 2016, Reigns and Ambrose entered a Triple Threat Match alongside Brock Lesnar. The winner of the match would have earned a title shot against the then-WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Triple H, at WrestleMania 32. The grueling match saw good performances from the three wrestlers. However, the final moments saw Roman pick up the win by pinning his former Shield "brother."

Despite this, the former Lunatic Fringe didn’t take the loss to heart. He eventually became the WWE World Heavyweight Champion at the 2016 Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, where he pinned Seth Rollins after cashing in his newly earned MITB contract. The Architect had earned the title minutes ago by defeating Roman Reigns. Thus, all three members of The Shield held the title on the same night at the PLE, with Moxley walking out with the belt.

Jon Moxley may not be coming back to WWE anytime soon

Before joining WWE, the AEW World Champion used the name Jon Moxley in the independent circuit. During his tenure in the Stamford-based promotion, the 39-year-old won Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s ‘Most Popular Wrestler Award’ in 2015 and 2016. Despite this, he received little support from the company’s former CEO, Vince McMahon.

Continuous bad bookings forced the former Dean Ambrose to leave WWE in April 2019 and revive the Jon Moxley persona. He went on to win several championships in AEW and NJPW and is currently the only wrestler to win a world championship in all three promotions. Right now, he is in his fourth reign as AEW World Champion.

Vince McMahon is no longer part of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, and Triple H is in charge of the creative. However, Moxley’s contract with AEW is tentatively active till 2027. If he does return to WWE after the expiration of his current deal, it will be interesting to see if he joins forces with the Only Tribal Chief again.

