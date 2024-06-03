There's only one man Roman Reigns must target when he returns to WWE; it's not about The Bloodline

Roman Reigns has a huge bucket list to tick off when he makes his highly awaited return to the WWE. The Tribal Chief has many problems to solve, right from his family to family-like friends.

While everyone feels he should go after Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa on his return, there is another person he needs to settle his issues with conclusively. That one person is Seth Rollins and here is why.

Seth Rollins cost him his title at WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns faced Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 with his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and his record-setting title reign on the line. Multiple interferences occurred during the match, including appearances from The Rock, John Cena, Solo Sikoa, and even The Undertaker.

However, the one interference that cost him the most was Seth Rollins. The Architect came out in the Shield costume and music intentionally to distract Reigns. The plan worked as The Tribal Chief shifted his concentration to Rollins in the clutch moment instead of Rhodes and lost his title.

Seth Rollins poked his nose in Bloodline Business

When The Rock returned to the WWE to challenge Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes came in the way to claim his right. However, Rollins joined in to support The American Nightmare, which may have angered The Tribal Chief.

Seth Rollins injected himself into the rivalry to help Cody Rhodes finish his story. The Tribal Chief will never forget this interference and could come back for revenge against his former 'brother.'

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have unfinished business

Reigns and Rollins' time together in The Shield is no secret. The Shield's breakup and Rollins' betrayal are one of the biggest moments in WWE history. Post the happening of that event, Reigns never got his revenge in full.

The two superstars have met on multiple occasions, but Roman Reigns never got complete redemption. At the Royal Rumble a few years ago, The Tribal Chief lost by DQ, and at WrestleMania 40, both of them faced each other, but in tag team action.

The past has haunted him for over a decade now. A mere mention of this part of his past gets The Tribal Chief fuming. Reigns will surely be seeking revenge and closure for this story.

