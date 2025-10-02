There’s only one man who Roman Reigns needs to appoint as his new Right Hand Man; it’s not Jimmy Uso!

Roman Reigns made his long-awaited return on this week's RAW after being off WWE TV for a month. He appeared during the TornadoTag Team match between The Usos and The Vision, attacking the heel duo and enabling his real-life cousins to secure the victory. However, it now appears that there's only one man whom Reigns needs to appoint as his new Right-Hand Man, and it's not Jimmy Uso.At Clash in Paris, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed double-teamed Reigns and eliminated him after he had defeated Reed in a one-on-one match. This led to Jey Uso confronting The Vision on the following Monday night show before finally reuniting with Jimmy Uso.Given that The YEET Master recently started displaying traits of OTC1, who had advised him a few weeks ago to smash all his opponents, many now believe that former Undisputed WWE Champion would crown Jey as OTC2, and make Jimmy Uso his Right-Hand Man after his return, while he rules as their Wiseman. However, in a shocking twist, Reigns might appoint Jacob Fatu instead of Jimmy.After making his return on RAW and helping The Usos defeat The Vision, Roman Reigns hugged The YEET Master, inspiring him and firing him up, while ignoring Big Jim, who was watching from the corner. Jimmy has seemingly been playing the good guy since his reunion with Jey and appears to be unhappy with the latter's recent actions.However, while it seems that Reigns isn't pleased with Jimmy Uso's conduct on the red brand, he might replace him with Jacob Fatu as his Right-Hand Man. Fatu returned on SmackDown last week and took out Drew McIntyre, hinting at a new fierce rivalry following feuding with Solo Sikoa and MFTs in recent months.That said, given the momentum The Samoan Werewolf has gained on the blue brand as a formidable competitor and his bravery, he would likely be a better replacement for Jimmy Uso as Reigns' Right Hand Man on the red brand.However, this angle is speculative, and no confirmation has been made. It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for The Usos, especially now that Roman Reigns has returned.Roman Reigns might be the reason why The Usos could split for a second timeIf the above scenario plays out, Jimmy Uso might have no other option than severing his ties with Jey Uso, who seems to be overly focused on regaining the World Heavyweight Championship.While Jey potentially rules as OTC2 with Roman Reigns as his Wiseman, Jimmy might form a team with LA Knight, who is also in the odds with The YEET Master. Together, they could aim for the World Tag Team Championship by challenging The Judgment Day (JD McDonagh and Finn Balor) to a match for the title.If this happens, the babyface duo could be booked to capture the gold, similar to when Jey Uso teamed up with Cody Rhodes to secure the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Fastlane 2023.However, this scenario is also speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.