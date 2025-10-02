  • home icon
  • WWE
  • There’s only one man who Roman Reigns needs to appoint as his new Right Hand Man; it’s not Jimmy Uso!

There’s only one man who Roman Reigns needs to appoint as his new Right Hand Man; it’s not Jimmy Uso!

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Oct 02, 2025 20:20 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
Roman Reigns shakes hands with Jey Uso during Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Roman Reigns made his long-awaited return on this week's RAW after being off WWE TV for a month. He appeared during the TornadoTag Team match between The Usos and The Vision, attacking the heel duo and enabling his real-life cousins to secure the victory. However, it now appears that there's only one man whom Reigns needs to appoint as his new Right-Hand Man, and it's not Jimmy Uso.

Ad

At Clash in Paris, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed double-teamed Reigns and eliminated him after he had defeated Reed in a one-on-one match. This led to Jey Uso confronting The Vision on the following Monday night show before finally reuniting with Jimmy Uso.

Given that The YEET Master recently started displaying traits of OTC1, who had advised him a few weeks ago to smash all his opponents, many now believe that former Undisputed WWE Champion would crown Jey as OTC2, and make Jimmy Uso his Right-Hand Man after his return, while he rules as their Wiseman. However, in a shocking twist, Reigns might appoint Jacob Fatu instead of Jimmy.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

After making his return on RAW and helping The Usos defeat The Vision, Roman Reigns hugged The YEET Master, inspiring him and firing him up, while ignoring Big Jim, who was watching from the corner. Jimmy has seemingly been playing the good guy since his reunion with Jey and appears to be unhappy with the latter's recent actions.

However, while it seems that Reigns isn't pleased with Jimmy Uso's conduct on the red brand, he might replace him with Jacob Fatu as his Right-Hand Man. Fatu returned on SmackDown last week and took out Drew McIntyre, hinting at a new fierce rivalry following feuding with Solo Sikoa and MFTs in recent months.

Ad

That said, given the momentum The Samoan Werewolf has gained on the blue brand as a formidable competitor and his bravery, he would likely be a better replacement for Jimmy Uso as Reigns' Right Hand Man on the red brand.

However, this angle is speculative, and no confirmation has been made. It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for The Usos, especially now that Roman Reigns has returned.

Ad

Roman Reigns might be the reason why The Usos could split for a second time

If the above scenario plays out, Jimmy Uso might have no other option than severing his ties with Jey Uso, who seems to be overly focused on regaining the World Heavyweight Championship.

While Jey potentially rules as OTC2 with Roman Reigns as his Wiseman, Jimmy might form a team with LA Knight, who is also in the odds with The YEET Master. Together, they could aim for the World Tag Team Championship by challenging The Judgment Day (JD McDonagh and Finn Balor) to a match for the title.

Ad

If this happens, the babyface duo could be booked to capture the gold, similar to when Jey Uso teamed up with Cody Rhodes to secure the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Fastlane 2023.

However, this scenario is also speculative, and nothing has been confirmed.

About the author
Bethel Benjamin

Bethel Benjamin

Twitter icon

Bethel is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He has also attended a virtual school where he was certified in Effective Communication in English. His grasp of the language and his utmost dedication to researching and verifying information help him ensure he is unbiased, practical, and nonjudgmental as he writes about the world of pro wrestling.

When he looks back at how he got hooked onto WWE, Bethel particularly recalls WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Here, he saw and became an avid supporter of Roman Reigns for his courage and boldness. However, his all-time favorite is WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin because of his rebellious ways and how he would thumb his nose at authority.

All of this has led Bethel to work for multiple institutions. He quickly learns the content guidelines and completes his and the company's targets effortlessly. One of the highlights of his career was covering WrestleMania 41 in 2025.

When Bethel is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to indulge in reading and singing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications