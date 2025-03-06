There’s only one man in WWE who Cody Rhodes can trust to take down The Rock and John Cena

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has a mountain against him at WrestleMania 41. He has to triumph over the 16-time World Champion John Cena, who has joined forces with Cody's bete noire, The Rock. To make matters worse, The American Nightmare is also short of friends at the moment.

However, there is one superstar who can help Cody win this battle against Cena and The Rock. It's the Apex Predator, Randy Orton. The Viper returned at WWE Elimination Chamber and has seemingly recovered from his neck injury. He is speculated to square off against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41, and who knows, The Legend Killer may also come out to bestow some favor on Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes can ask Randy Orton for help at WWE WrestleMania 41

The Viper is Cody's former mentor and guide, under whose tutelage Cody began the first innings of his WWE career. Cody Rhodes can secretly ask Randy Orton to help if things go out of hand at WrestleMania 41.

Orton is perhaps Cody's best option because Kevin Owens is no longer friends with Rhodes, and Sami Zayn, who suffered a neck injury after the Elimination Chamber, will not play.

Since Randy Orton has both experience and skill, he will be the best person to help Cody.

Randy Orton has a history with John Cena

Cody Rhodes can also turn to Randy Orton in his epic fight against Cena because The Viper has a long history with The Cenation leader. The two had had several feuds in the past before Cena left the promotion for Hollywood.

Randy Orton and John Cena have faced each other in 257 matches, with Cena coming out as the winner in 218 bouts while Orton won 34. However, during those battles, Cena was always a face and never a heel.

This time, however, Randy Orton would be a face and Cena a heel. Orton might prevent Cena from winning his 17th WWE Title to settle his past scores with his former rival.

Potential betrayal coming out of the Randy-Cody alliance

Randy Orton can also be involved in this saga between Cody and John Cena because it lays the groundwork for Cody and Randy Orton's much-anticipated rivalry.

Randy's heel turn against Cody Rhodes has been highly rumored, and a few months back, it was even speculated that The Apex Predator would turn on Cody and feud against him at WrestleMania 41.

Cody Rhodes can ask Orton for help at 'Mania, and The Viper can do what is needed. However, after the show, Randy Orton can turn on Cody as Cena did and then go for an epic rivalry at SummerSlam 2025 to dethrone him as the WWE Champion.

