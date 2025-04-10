There’s only one man in WWE who deserves to be Randy Orton’s WrestleMania 41 opponent

WWE Superstar Randy Orton doesn’t have a WrestleMania 41 opponent right now. The Viper was supposed to face Kevin Owens, who has now pulled out of ‘Mania and has taken time off for neck surgery. With just 10 nights remaining till The Show of Shows takes place in Las Vegas, a new opponent needs to be arranged for Orton. Interestingly, John Cena is the only wrestler in the company right now who deserves to face The Apex Predator at The Showcase of The Immortals.

Randy Orton and John Cena’s iconic rivalry has never been to WrestleMania

John Cena and Randy Orton made their WWE debuts in 2002 after trading blows in the company’s developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling. Both superstars established themselves in the coming years, winning the WWE Championship multiple times. While Cena is a 16-time world champ, The Viper has held the top gold 14 times.

John Cena and Randy Orton even took the WWE championship off each other several times during their careers. Despite fighting in several high-voltage matches that saw the top title changing hands, The Apex Predator and The Cenation Leader never shared a ring at WrestleMania.

With no other star matching Orton’s stature and experience right now, Cena is the only viable choice as his ‘Mania opponent. Additionally, since Mr. You Can’t See Me is on his retirement tour right now, this would be the final time the two iconic rivals would face each other.

The Viper is also after the Undisputed WWE Championship

Following his return at the 2025 Elimination Chamber, Randy Orton spoke to Cody Rhodes in an in-ring segment. The Apex Predator praised The American Nightmare for his title run but noted that he would be coming to challenge him following WrestleMania 41.

However, with no Kevin Owens to face him in Las Vegas, The Viper could get impatient and want to face Rhodes directly. But John Cena became the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship after winning the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match.

The Apex Predator could demand to be put in the title match on Night Two of WrestleMania 41 alongside Cena and Rhodes. He could try to strong-arm his way to get what he wants via several destructive tactics since the voices in his head are speaking to him again.

Randy Orton and John Cena could face each other on Night One

Triple H has just less than two weeks to get Randy Orton a credible opponent for WrestleMania 41. If The Viper demands a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship, The Game could put him in a match against John Cena on Night One of 'Mania. The winner of the match would then go on to challenge Cody Rhodes for his title.

Since Cena won’t be alone and The Rock will be helping him, The Apex Predator could have the tables turned on him at the last minute and lose his match. This would help build Cena and The Final Boss as a unit before the grand Undisputed WWE Championship match on Night Two. Moreover, this would also give Randy Orton a way to come back at Rhodes after WrestleMania. It would be interesting to see what awaits The Legend Killer.

