There's only one person who can replace Seth Rollins as The Vision’s leader

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 14, 2025 13:03 GMT
Seth Rollins WWE Heavyweight Champion! (Pic Credit: WWE.Com)
Seth Rollins is the World Heavyweight Champion (Picture credit: wwe.com)

Seth Rollins was shockingly ambushed by his own teammates, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, on the post-Crown Jewel edition of WWE RAW. In the end, Paul Heyman stood alongside The Brons, confirming that it was their plan all along to excommunicate The Visionary from the group.

There have been reports on the internet that the creative team booked the betrayal angle at the last minute. The now former leader of The Vision reportedly injured himself during his Crown Jewel Title bout against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Rollins' injury seemingly forced the company to book the split.

After Rollins' exit, The Vision now needs a new leader, and there is only one person who can play that role: Brock Lesnar.

The Vision needs a new leader after Seth Rollins was kicked out

If Rollins is actually injured and needs to take a break from television, the Stamford-based promotion will lose a major attraction. The Visionary is one of the top superstars on RAW, and it would be a tough task for the company to replace him.

Breakker and Reed are still relatively new to the main roster. Hence, they would need a leader to continue their momentum on the red brand. Brock Lesnar could be the perfect candidate to lead The Vision.

Major hints dropped by WWE

The ex-UFC Heavyweight Champion has been teasing an alliance with Paul Heyman since he returned to World Wrestling Entertainment at SummerSlam 2025. At Wrestlepalooza, The Oracle introduced his former client before his match against John Cena.

The seeds of Lesnar's potential alliance with The Vision were planted way before the group betrayed Rollins. Heyman and The Beast are among the most successful duos in the company's history. They might join forces again and take the heel group to the top.

Perfect plot for Lesnar's comeback

Since beating John Cena, Brock Lesnar has once again gone missing. However, rumors suggest The Beast Incarnate might return soon. The 48-year-old star could show up on Monday Night RAW to take control of The Vision. Alongside Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, Lesnar could make the group an unstoppable force.

