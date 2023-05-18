There's only one woman who can come between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio and she hasn't even signed for WWE yet!

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have become the hottest couple in WWE over the past few months and are seen as two of the biggest stars.

The duo have pushed each other forward on RAW and have made it clear that there is no one who can come between them, with Rhea Ripley stepping up to Dominik's mother and father on several occasions.

Whilst there are several female wrestlers who could turn Dominik's head in the future, he is loyal to Mami, and the only woman who could prevent this union from continuing, in reality, is Dom's sister Aalyah.

Vin  @WhoisVindictive Aalyah Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are gonna have a cat fight at SummerSlam 🤩 Aalyah Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are gonna have a cat fight at SummerSlam 🤩 https://t.co/esvSfWlmXq

Aalyah has been on WWE TV several times in the past and at one point she had a staredown with Rhea Ripley in a backstage segment, but the two women are yet to actually get physical.

Dominik and Aalyah grew up together and she could be the only one who shows him the right path and turn back into a face when needed. His sister was present at WrestleMania where when Rey Mysterio defeated his son, but unlike her parents, she is yet to put herself in a position where she if forced to defend herself against the two stars.

It's unclear if Rhea Ripley and Dominik have settled their issues with Rey Mysterio

It has been several weeks since Dominik and his father battled it out at WrestleMania and it was the latter who came out on top. With the recent WWE Draft positioning the two stars on opposite brands, it's unclear if the storyline is over and WWE is now going to push Dominik into a bigger heel on the red brand.

There is always the chance that Aalyah can return down the road if Dominik continues to make comments about her family and the fact that he wishes Eddie Guerrero was his real father.

While it is all a storyline, it's clear that some of it could be taken to heart by his sister and her reaction could be entertaining,.

Do you think Aalyah will ever return to WWE TV? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

