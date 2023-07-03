There's a reason why Roman Reigns is the Head of the Table: Bifurcation of the highest and lowest pay grades in WWE

Roman Reigns has served as the main man in WWE for years now. The Head of the Table's historic Undisputed Championship run continues as he aims to become the longest-reigning champion in the promotion's history, despite suffering his first pinfall loss in over three years at Money in the Bank.

With a wrestler as successful as The Tribal Chief, you'd assume he'd be right at the top of the bracket when it comes to the salaries of the WWE roster. And you'd be right.

Roman Reigns sits atop nearly every other wrestler on the roster, according to a list released by The Mirror. In fact, the only superstar topping the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is Brock Lesnar. While both men bring in $5 million per year, Lesnar also reportedly earns $500,000 per appearance.

Top 10 male WWE Superstar base salaries

Brock Lesnar - $5 million Roman Reigns - $5 million Randy Orton - $4 million Seth Rollins - $3.5 million Cody Rhodes - $3 million AJ Styles - $3 million Edge - $3 million The Undertaker - $2.5 million Kevin Owens - $2 million Logan Paul - $2 million

Top 10 female WWE Superstar base salaries

Becky Lynch - $3 million Charlotte Flair - $2 million Ronda Rousey - $1.5 million Bianca Belair - $500,000 Bayley - $500,000 Alexa Bliss - $350,000 Asuka - $350,000 Trish Stratus - $310,000 Natalya - $300,000 Rhea Ripley - $250,000

In an interview with The Athletic last year, Triple H stated that the minimum base pay for a WWE Superstar on the main roster would be around $250,000. Oddly enough, the list above puts current WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at that number. One has to assume she'll be getting a strong pay raise once negotiations for her next contract begin.

It's also important to note that these are base salaries and shouldn't include travel arrangements or any extra pay they may get from merchandise sales or any other income like streaming on Twitch.

Roman Reigns' recent contract negotiations

Back in 2022, Roman Reigns appeared on Sports Illustrated Media with Jimmy Traina, where he went into some detail about the specifics of his new deal. Specifically, he spoke about his lighter schedule, something that has left some fans frustrated with The Tribal Chief. Reigns stated that the move to a lighter schedule boiled down to wanting to spend more time with his family.

"For me, it was trying to balance everything. Someone who has five children, we're in a critical portion of their lives where they are so young and this is where we build these relationships and bonds and they get to know who their dad is. For me, it was extremely important that I can build my fatherhood as the priority and the number one hat that I wear. In WWE, Vince (McMahon) and everybody was very good about accommodating that and making sure to keep me in the WWE family." (h/t Fightful)

Despite fewer appearances, Reigns continues to be the biggest attraction in all of WWE, proving that he more than deserves to be at the top of the salary list.

