Triple H discloses minimum annual salaries of RAW and SmackDown Superstars 

Triple H recently revealed an interesting tidbit about the salaries of WWE's main roster superstars.

Over the course of the past several decades, WWE has turned from being one of several pro-wrestling organizations to a global media conglomerate. The company boasts some of the most recognizable faces on the planet. It goes without saying that WWE Superstars enjoy handsome annual salary packages.

WWE's most recent tryouts were held during WrestleMania 38 week. The tryouts were covered by The Athletic. The sports news outlet spoke with several participants in the tryout, as well as the EVP for Global Talent Strategy & Development, Triple H. Here's what he had to say about the salaries of main roster superstars, as mentioned in the paywalled article:

"Levesque [Triple H] said wrestlers on the main roster for “Raw” or “SmackDown” earn at least $250,000 annually." [H/T Fightful]

Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini



No matter the sport, WWE wants to be viewed as a pro sports destination like the NFL or NBA.



"That becomes this massive ocean of talent."



theathletic.com/3237180/2022/0… I spent three days with @TripleH at a WWE tryout to see why the company is going all-in on college athletics.No matter the sport, WWE wants to be viewed as a pro sports destination like the NFL or NBA."That becomes this massive ocean of talent." I spent three days with @TripleH at a WWE tryout to see why the company is going all-in on college athletics. No matter the sport, WWE wants to be viewed as a pro sports destination like the NFL or NBA. "That becomes this massive ocean of talent."theathletic.com/3237180/2022/0… https://t.co/VOxZ0VRFlf

Triple H himself earns quite a handsome annual salary

The Game is one of the most popular WWE Superstars in history. He has done quite well for himself over the past three decades or so in professional wrestling. He recently announced his retirement from wrestling due to his heart condition. His annual salary is somewhere near $2.9 million.

WWE's main roster consists of some of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling. Some of the most well-known stars on the main roster are Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, and The Miz.

The Beast Incarnate earns somewhere around $5-10 million as per the latest reports. Roman Reigns, who is WWE's top champion at the moment, earns about $5 million every year. On top of the downside guarantee, Reigns earns huge bonuses due to merchandise sales.

Becky Lynch is quite possibly WWE's biggest female star. Her annual salary is about $3 million. Her meteoric rise to popularity in 2018-19 has a lot to do with her massive annual pay.

What are your views on the minimum salaries of RAW and SmackDown Superstars? Which superstars according to you have justified the hefty wage that they earn annually, with their on-screen performance?

