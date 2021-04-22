WWE salaries: How much did Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon make in 2020?

WWE released a proxy statement in compliance with SEC regulations which revealed last year's earnings for the company's execs, such as Vince McMahon and Triple H.

WWE is still the most prominent pro-wrestling and sports entertainment company in the world. Showcase events like WrestleMania and the popularity of larger-than-life characters like John Cena and The Undertaker have contributed significantly to its success.

Most of WWE's top wrestlers make a mint thanks to their lucrative deals, and the higher-ups also take home a great deal of fortune due to their role in the company.

WWE executives Triple H and Stephanie McMahon also receive compensation for their occasional on-screen appearances. Triple H raked in $1 million and Stephanie $750,000 last year.

How much did the McMahons make in WWE last year?

The COVID-19 pandemic brought forth an immense challenge for WWE in 2020. The company had to release many talents such as Rusev and Kurt Angle to cut costs and save money. WWE, however, reported a record-setting $960.4 million in revenue despite the pandemic.

WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon bagged a total of $3.9 million last year. It comprises $1.4 million as his base salary, $1.64 million in stock awards, an additional $854,000 in incentive, and $20,583 in other compensations.

Paul "Triple H" Levesque earned $2.38 million. $724,115 is his base salary, $464,778 in stock rewards, $222,650 in incentives, and $906,737 in other compensations.

On the other hand, his wife, Stephanie McMahon, brought home $2.2 million. It comprises $724,115 in base salary, $464,778 in stock awards, a "paltry" $222,650 in incentives, and $775,723 in other compensation, including her performance merch contract.

WWE President and Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan was the biggest winner. He raked in a total of $13 million in 2020. Although his base salary is only $498,462, he received a $5 million sign-on bonus and a further $6.8 million in stock awards.

Meanwhile, WWE World Cup winner Shane McMahon's performer's contract earned him a minimum of $820,369.