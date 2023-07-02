There's two major reasons why Triple H may not let Drew McIntyre beat record-breaking superstar at SummerSlam despite returning at Money in the Bank

Drew McIntyre returned to WWE for the first time in a few months, and he's picking up right where he left off. It looks like the contract issues between McIntyre and the promotion have been sorted, but there are two major reasons why Triple H may not let The Scottish Warrior beat Gunther at SummerSlam.

To give some context - Gunther is a record-breaking star, as he has had the longest Intercontinental title reign in decades. In fact, he has officially touched 387 days as champion and is now shy of two months from breaking the Honky Tonk Man's record as Intercontinental Champion.

It's important to note that in the "Triple H era" of WWE, a much bigger emphasis has been put on long title reigns and breaking records. The Usos broke a title record, Roman Reigns has broken title records, Bianca Belair did so as well, and Austin Theory is in the midst of a rather long United States Title reign.

Unfortunately, the Drew McIntyre-Gunther direction at SummerSlam means that McIntyre is unlikely to become Intercontinental Champion as The Ring General would fall short of beating Honky Tonk Man's record. The second reason is a possible heel turn for the Scotsman.

Many believe that a heel turn is what Drew McIntyre needs to reinvigorate his WWE career. His 2020 run alone is enough to prove that he deserves a regular top spot and, eventually, a world title run.

Thankfully, Drew McIntyre's move to RAW and the introduction of the World Heavyweight Championship give him a better opportunity to climb back to the top. But losing to Gunther could be Triple H's way of setting up the Scotsman's heel turn.

Either way, it will be interesting to see how things play out at SummerSlam. We would be surprised if WWE decides to end Gunther's title reign less than a month before he breaks The Honky Tonk Man's record

