3 insane things that could actually happen at SummerSlam

Summerslam is one of the big four annual PPV's for WWE, but this year it's even bigger, as it will be the first WWE event to air in theaters in addition to the traditional PPV providers & the WWE network. It will also be the first Summerslam to take place on a saturday since the 1992 installment.

Summerslam is going to be the biggest WWE pay-per-view of 2021.To make this event bigger than ever they need some big names or big surprises that will make the crowd go nuts.

WWE definitely needs some larger-than-life moments to send the fans home happy. For this list, we'll be talking about 3 insane things that might happen at Summerslam 2021. Let's get started.

#3. Becky Lynch makes her much awaited return at SummerSlam

Will we finally see The Man of the Summer ?

Becky Lynch is one of the most popular names in modern day wrestling and one of the best female wrestlers of her generation. She recently had to take a break from wrestling due to her pregnancy vacating the RAW women's championship on May 2020.

In February 2021, Lynch began teasing a return with a cryptic tweet.

In the month of June it was confirmed that Lynch had started training in the performance center. After this a very interesting segment happened on RAW where Charlotte Flair called out Lynch. The crowd started chanting Lynch's name and Flair responded to the crowd by saying that Lynch was home breastfeeding while she was here in WWE, dominating the entire women’s division.

"Becky [Lynch] is home breastfeeding while I'm dominating the entire women's division." - Charlotte Flair pic.twitter.com/TDeLOtnnL1 — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) July 20, 2021

This could've been building towards a renewed rivalry between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch for The Man's return, especially as Lynch fired back with a tweet of her own, suggesting she was still more over than Charlotte.

Charlotte is involved in a triple threat match for the RAW women's championship against Nikki A.S.H & Rhea Ripley at Summerslam. If Charlotte wins the match, there is a chance that Becky Lynch might have a confrontation with her at Summerslam.

#2. Brock Lesnar is back again for SummerSlam?

Will we finally get Lesnar Vs. Lashley ?

One of the biggest matches on the Summerslam 2021 card is Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg for the WWE Championship. Lashley has been built as an unstoppable force & Goldberg is known for his quick & shocking finishes which makes this match very unpredictable.

If Bobby Lashley is able to conquer Goldberg, we might have one of the most insane moments of the night. 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar might show up & have a face off with Bobby Lashley. This could eventually lead to a dream match between the two MMA fighters.

This would be a fresh & interesting match-up since we have already seen Lesnar vs. Goldberg several times.

#1. John Cena breaks Ric Flair's Record at SummerSlam

WIll Cena make history by beating Flair's record ?

Cena shocked the WWE universe at Money In The Bank by making a surprise return after 15 months. He confronted Roman Reigns at the end of the event & got a surprisingly positive response from the crowd.

Consequently, Cena, who is currently signed to a 25-appearance deal with WWE, will face Roman Reigns for the Universal championship at Summerslam.

TONIGHT is the final #Smackdown before #SummerSlam!

One show left before the history making☝️✌️👌 heard around the world!!!!

The LAST CHANCE to ‘C ME’ on @WWEonFox and Roman’s last night as Universal Champion! #TeamCena



Don’t miss it!!



8pm ET on FOX! @WWE — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 20, 2021

John Cena is just one championship win away from breaking 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair's record. Ric Flair was recently released by WWE due to frustration related to recent booking decisions.

Since Flair left WWE, there is a very high chance that Cena will be booked to defeat Reigns to break Flair's championship record. This is a highly unpredictable match. It will be interesting to see whether they will continue to book Roman as an unbeatable champ or book Cena to break the record by becoming a 17-time world champion.

What are your predictions for Summerslam 2021? Let us know in the comment section.

Edited by Daniel Wood