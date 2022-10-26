WWE commentator Wade Barrett has listed Dolph Ziggler and Kofi Kingston as his favorite opponents to take his finishing move.

Barrett first hit WWE TV in 2010 when he won the first season of NXT's game show. Following this, he went on to lead the upstart faction The Nexus to cause anarchy on RAW. Following the implosion of the villainous group, Barrett achieved some success as a singles competitor, capturing the Intercontinental Championship several times and winning King of the Ring.

On a recent edition of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, the former Intercontinental Champion discussed his finishing move, The Bullhammer Elbow. Barrett noted that the likes of Kofi Kingston and Dolph Ziggler were the best at selling the move. This led to Barrett heaping praise on the two men, stating that beating either of them was always a really big moment.

"There's two people who were brilliant at taking the Bullhammer. One was Kofi Kingston, the other one was Dolph Ziggler. They both made it look incredible every time. And to me, those were the kinda guys, when I was beating a Dolph Ziggler or a Kofi Kingston, they were very high up on the card and I knew 'wow, I'm having a really, really big moment just by beating those guys," he said (46:06 - 46:33)

When was Wade Barrett's last WWE match?

Wade Barrett's last WWE match was also his last bout as an active competitor, for now at least.

Taking place on the April 4th, 2016 edition of Monday Night RAW, the match saw Wade competing as King Barrett. In the match, he teamed up with former League of Nations ally Sheamus to take on The New Day.

Ryan Conway @RJConway92 Fully forgot the time when actual Derby County Football Club manager Wayne Rooney had it out with Sheamus and Wade Barrett. Fully forgot the time when actual Derby County Football Club manager Wayne Rooney had it out with Sheamus and Wade Barrett. https://t.co/308I44pt0W

The match, which was for the WWE Tag Team Championships, saw The New Day field the team of Big E and Kofi Kingston. Barrett and Sheamus were unsuccessful in their attempts to capture gold.

What did you think of Wade Barrett's comments? Who do you think sold the Bullhammer best? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Out of Character with Ryan Satin and H/T Sportskeeda for transcriptions.

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes