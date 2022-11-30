Former WWE head writer Vince Russo gave his honest opinion on the possibility of Roman Reigns facing Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, The Prizefighter faced Bloodline member Jey Uso in a singles match. Owens had the upper hand throughout the match and hit Jey with several superkicks before he hit the latter with a stunner in the ring to pick up the win.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo criticized the idea of Owens facing The Tribal Chief at the Royal Rumble premium live event. He further spoke about Kevin's recent match and heavily criticized his moves inside the ring:

"Owens and Reigns at the Royal Rumble? Oh my God! Bro, I'm watching this match and this was about 30 minutes like I think bro. Bro, how many kicks to the head? ...They need to line everybody up, you got Shawn Michaels there okay? Shawn Michaels go down the line and shoot kick everybody in the face one time, so they can see what that feels like. Bro, there were at least between the two of them atleast 10 to 12 kicks to the face. Bro, that should finish you, kicking somebody in the face? You would be out." (1:01:00- 1:02:47)

Kevin Owens reportedly injured Roman Reigns following Survivor Series

Kevin Owens reportedly injured The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns following the Survivor Series Men's WarGames match.

According to reports from Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Owens and Reigns brawled backstage after the conclusion of the match. This resulted in the former slapping Reigns subsequently injuring him:

“Regarding the report on what happened backstage with Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens. The story is accurate in the sense Reigns got upset after being popped, and had noticeable bruising under his left eye. There was talk of a possible broken eardrum but that was not confirmed to us."

It was also confirmed that the issue between the two Superstars was sorted out within 20 minutes:

"What is confirmed is that it came from a slap by Owens, Reigns was upset, but 20 minutes later it had all blown over so there is no lingering issue regarding it.”

It will be interesting to see if Kevin Owens will be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble.

