"They're going to bury you" – When Triple H gave a stern warning to two WWE Superstars

Triple H became part of the legendary Evolution faction in 2003. The four-man group consisted of two experienced stars, The Game and Ric Flair, as well as the up-and-coming Batista and Randy Orton.

In 2020, an episode of WWE Network show Ruthless Aggression revolved around Evolution's formation, two-year dominance, and break-up. The show featured several comments from Triple H, who knew from the beginning that Batista and Orton's careers were going to suddenly change.

The WWE Chief Content Officer said in the episode that others in the locker room were destined to "bury" his two younger stablemates:

"'Dave [Batista], Randy, listen, let me talk to you guys,'" Triple H recalled saying. "I pulled them in a room and I said, 'So you are about to hit the hate button from everybody.' Every single person in this room, they're going to tell you, 'Why, man, this is a great opportunity,' and they're going to bury you. All of a sudden, everybody you thought was your friend, you're going to find out they're not your friends."

Evolution's initial impact was hindered after Batista and Orton suffered injuries. Former WWE Superstar Mark Jindrak was considered as a replacement for The Animal, but Triple H refused to let him join the group.

Triple H threatened to replace Batista and Randy Orton in Evolution

As the faction's founder, Triple H was ultimately responsible for deciding which other superstars would work alongside him as Evolution members.

The 14-time world champion selected Batista and Randy Orton as his first-choice picks to join himself and Ric Flair. However, he was prepared to find someone else if they had worries about how their co-workers would view them:

"You have to make a decision today, and I want you guys to tell me how you feel about this," The Game told Batista and Orton. "Because if you come with us right now, I'm going to do everything and he [Ric Flair] is going to do everything possible to make you guys successful. But if you're concerned with what everybody else is saying about you in the locker room, or the way they feel about you, tell me now and I'll pick somebody else."

Batista and Orton had no problem dealing with jealous superstars in the locker room. Both men thrived in Evolution and later became world champions.

