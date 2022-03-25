5 things that could have been better from the greatest WrestleMania events in WWE history

WrestleMania is WWE's version of the Super Bowl. It is not only the biggest show in WWE, but the biggest show in pro wrestling.

Every WrestleMania is a spectacle and a festival celebrating the best of wrestling. Each year, WWE goes all-out in their planning for the event to give the best possible show for fans all around the world.

Among the many WrestleManias the company has hosted over the years, there have been some truly spectacular ones. Their appeal lies in the fact that they were fantastic shows that also stood the test of time.

However, nothing in life is perfect, and these editions of 'Mania were no exception. For all the memorable moments they gave the WWE Universe, the shows could have been even better if some moments were orchestrated slightly differently.

Here are five things that could have been better from the greatest WrestleMania events in WWE history.

#5 On our list of things that could have been improved from the biggest WrestleManias of all time: Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar (WM XX)

If 'Mania XX had a weak point, it was this

WWE left no stone unturned in their bid to make WrestleMania XX a grand show. The booking was solid throughout, with an all-timer of a main event being supplemented by some stellar matches.

However, the show had one obvious flaw, and that was the critically-panned Goldberg versus Brock Lesnar match. Both superstars were on their way out of the company, and neither man was too bothered to give it his all in their final match.

The crowd booed Goldberg and Lesnar out of the building and cheered special guest referee 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin instead. It was an absolute stinker of a match that took twelve years to redeem. That was when the two men did battle after Da Man renounced his retirement to fight The Beast.

#4 Daniel Bryan is buried in shocking fashion (WM XXVIII)

WrestleMania XXVIII was the most-purchased wrestling event in history, and with good reason. A card of many hype matches being headlined by a Rock vs. Cena clash drew significant interest in the show.

However, one major blemish on the show's resume was the World Heavyweight Championship match between Daniel Bryan and Sheamus. Instead of a hard-hitting affair between the two veterans, we got an 18-second squash match that was won by Sheamus.

The third slap to the mat was a blood-boiling moment and one the fans vehemently disapproved of. Even if the plan was to crown Sheamus, it didn't have to be an almighty burial of the fan-favourite in Bryan.

#3 The wrong man wins the world title match (WM XIX)

No way HHH should have won this match, especially after the problematic things he said

If one were to rank all the WrestleManias, the 19th edition would rank pretty high. This was a show that featured multiple matches with great builds, including 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's final match in WWE.

However, the Triple H versus Booker T match is one contest where no one can make a case for the former to retain the title. After a deeply personal rivalry that saw the latter disrespected in so many ways, everyone was expecting him to beat HHH and win the world championship.

However, Booker ended up losing the match, allowing The Game to retain his title. Given how poorly WWE treated the challenger, it was expected that he would get his redemption, something that unfortunately didn't happen.

#2 The shock twist is executed poorly (WM X-Seven)

The ultimate (and unnecessary) deal with the devil

WrestleMania X-Seven is widely considered to be the greatest wrestling pay-per-view in the industry's history. Every aspect of it was wrestling nirvana, with flaws coming only through nitpicking.

The show also had one of the most iconic conclusions in wrestling history. 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin shaking hands with longtime nemesis Vince McMahon after using his help to win the WWF Championship will go down as wrestling folklore.

However, the execution of the heel turn could have been better. While it is understandable that the company went for shock value, they should have waited to pull the trigger on Austin embracing the dark side to win the world title.

Fans concurred with this as well, with the backlash to the heel turn forcing WWE to turn The Texas Rattlesnake face again in due course of time.

#1 Bray Wyatt eats defeat instead of worlds (WM XXX)

Windham @Windham6 I will build my empire next to the sea, so I can laugh from my throne as my enemies drown.

-Bray Wyatt

(Jan. 27,2014) I will build my empire next to the sea, so I can laugh from my throne as my enemies drown. -Bray Wyatt (Jan. 27,2014)

WrestleMania XXX was a phenomenal show that celebrated wrestling and the moments associated with it more than anything before it. From Daniel Bryan's emotional title win to the shocking end of The Undertaker's streak, it was an event that kept on delivering.

For all its positives, however, we still can't wrap our heads around John Cena defeating Bray Wyatt that night. The Eater of Worlds had spent months building up a sizable reputation and leaving destruction in his wake, only to lose his first big match to Big Match John.

The defeat was made worse by the fact that it became a theme for Wyatt's once-indestructible character. He lost countless big matches after that, making him seem like someone who was all bark and no bite. But hey, at least he did get revenge on Cena in the Firefly Fun House match, eh?

