5 things Gable Steveson could do at WrestleMania 38

Gable Steveson has been a hot topic among the pro-wrestling community lately. The Olympian is the latest addition to WWE's roster. Fans and critics alike have high hopes for his career, given his decorated past.

The 21-year-old Steveson is a retired amateur wrestler who won the Olympic Gold medal in 125 kg freestyle wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics. The Minnesota-born star is rumored to be making his on-screen debut at WrestleMania 38.

Steveson even tweeted about the same. The tweet was quickly deleted, but not before the WWE Universe was able to notice it.

There are a plethora of opportunities for him at the event. This article will focus on five things Gable Steveson could do at WrestleMania 38.

#5. Gable Steveson may accept Omos' WrestleMania challenge

Omos, Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez.

Rumors of Bobby Lashley returning to face Omos have been swirling around for quite a while now. But the situation has spiced up with another report coming from Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The veteran said that many people backstage have pitched for Steveson to not only defeat Omos but squash him in 20 seconds. Meltzer further added that this might not be the current plan for the Olympian:

“You don’t know how many people, including those in the company, have suggested or talked about having Steveson debut at Mania and just slam and pin Omos in 20 seconds to get his career going. But that is not the current plan.” [H/T WrestleTalk]

We still cannot rule out the possibility. If a squash match happens, it would undoubtedly project Gable Steveson as a force to be reckoned with. However, it won't be fair to Omos, who WWE has been promoting as an unstoppable Goliath.

#4. Gable Steveson could deliver a promo

Gable Steveson with Vince McMahon.

The probability of the two-time NCAA division Champion appearing at WrestleMania is very high. However, it's possible that he does not pick a fight from the get-go.

Steveson could just deliver a promo about his intentions and future in WWE. Or he may announce that he has a manager like Paul Heyman, MVP, or anyone else. It would be great to see what Gable Steveson has in store for fans.

#3. He may assist The Alpha Academy

Otis and Chad Gable.

Steveson is not the only former Olympic wrestler on the roster. Even Chad Gable competed at the 2012 Summer Olympics, and now both names have been drafted on the RAW brand.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion is currently engaged in one of the biggest feuds of his career against RK-Bro. Chad Gable and Otis may need some help to overcome RK-Bro and the Street Profits at WrestleMania 38.

Steveson may be the superstar to aid The Alpha Academy and become one-third of their team. It would help the already-loved Academy to scale greater heights.

#2. Steveson can face Seth 'Freakin' Rollins at WrestleMania

Seth Rollins on WWE RAW.

While fans wait for Cody Rhodes to show up and give Seth Rollins the match he deserves, this may or may not happen. Rhodes is yet to make his return and The Visionary is desperate to get his match.

If Rhodes' return is seriously nothing but a rumor, then Gable Steveson may be the man to face the former Universal Champion. This doesn't look very plausible, but never say never in professional wrestling.

#1. He may play a vital role in WrestleMania Sunday Main Event

WWE has high hopes for the new superstar, and it only makes sense when he gets to feature in one of the biggest matches. The Olympic Gold Medalist treats Brock Lesnar as his idol, and Lesnar may need some assistance at WrestleMania.

The Grandest Stage of them All is known for its culmination of feuds, and it should be a fair match. However, The Usos will attempt to aid their Tribal Chief and someone is needed to even the odds.

Steveson may be the superstar to make an appearance for his idol and ensure that the singles match remains one-on-one only. He may also surprise the fans by doing the exact opposite.

In place of aiding the WWE Champion, Steveson may attack Lesnar. This could open up a wide array of future programs.

