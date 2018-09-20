Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 Things John Cena Has Not Won In The WWE

Sanjay Pradeep
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
744   //    20 Sep 2018, 18:40 IST

John Cena
John Cena.

John Cena was the face of the WWE era during the early days of the PG era. He is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history. The Cenation leader is a 16-time world champion, which includes a record 13 time WWE championship reigns. He has also held the United States championship five times and the tag team titles numerous times. His multiple royal rumble victories in 2008 and 2013 and the money in the bank win in 2012 are just a few more feathers in his cap.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

However, there are quite a few accolades that have evaded the Doctor of Thuganomics throughout his career. This list will be taking a look at those honors that has eluded the 41-year-old superstar. 

#4. Brand exclusive tag team titles

S
Smackdown and RAW tag team titles.

John Cena is advertised as a free agent. He can appear on both RAW and Smackdown Live. Still, he could not get his hands on either of the tag team titles. In his defense, Cena never had an opportunity at those titles. But the fact that his arch-rival Randy Orton held the SmackDown live tag team championship with the Wyatt family is something that will unsettle the Cenation leader.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw John Cena
Sanjay Pradeep
ANALYST
John Cena's top 5 WWE title reigns
RELATED STORY
5 Things John Cena needs to do before he Retires
RELATED STORY
5 crazy WWE facts you probably did not know
RELATED STORY
4 of John Cena's greatest WWE rivalries
RELATED STORY
5 Rivalries still left for John Cena in WWE 
RELATED STORY
Opinion: John Cena's new finisher doesn't look lethal at all
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Superstars who should retire soon and 4 who should not
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why John Cena should win the Universal...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: John Cena reveals the original plan for him at...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars whose retirement will leave the WWE...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us