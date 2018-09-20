4 Things John Cena Has Not Won In The WWE

Sanjay Pradeep FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 744 // 20 Sep 2018, 18:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

John Cena.

John Cena was the face of the WWE era during the early days of the PG era. He is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history. The Cenation leader is a 16-time world champion, which includes a record 13 time WWE championship reigns. He has also held the United States championship five times and the tag team titles numerous times. His multiple royal rumble victories in 2008 and 2013 and the money in the bank win in 2012 are just a few more feathers in his cap.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

However, there are quite a few accolades that have evaded the Doctor of Thuganomics throughout his career. This list will be taking a look at those honors that has eluded the 41-year-old superstar.

#4. Brand exclusive tag team titles

Smackdown and RAW tag team titles.

John Cena is advertised as a free agent. He can appear on both RAW and Smackdown Live. Still, he could not get his hands on either of the tag team titles. In his defense, Cena never had an opportunity at those titles. But the fact that his arch-rival Randy Orton held the SmackDown live tag team championship with the Wyatt family is something that will unsettle the Cenation leader.

1 / 4 NEXT