5 things you probably didn't know about rumored WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes

WWE is rumored to be on the verge of adding a top superstar to their ranks. His name is Cody Rhodes, and he will be joining the company for the second time in his career.

WWE have not been hush-hush about the rumors in their programming. The company has dropped multiple hints on different occasions regarding his potential arrival. In fact, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, the man who Rhodes is rumored to face at WrestleMania, addressed the 'Cody!' chants on the latest episode of RAW.

Fans have seen The American Nightmare extensively in WWE and All Elite Wrestling. They are well aware of what he is all about, especially given he comes from a family of renowned professional wrestlers.

However, here are five lesser-known things about the former AEW Executive Vice President.

#5 On our list of things you probably didn't know about Cody Rhodes: He is a trained actor

Cody Rhodes is a great actor as well

Cody Rhodes wanted to pursue wrestling like his illustrious father and elder brother. However, Dusty Rhodes was not too thrilled about his son following the path he embarked on.

For a while, Rhodes listened to his father. He decided to pursue acting at the Howard Fine Acting Studio in Los Angeles.

Cody is good at it as well and still takes lessons occasionally. In fact, he revealed that Howard Fine still aids him with his acting chops, giving him tips for his on-screen segments and promo delivery.

#4 He is a huge comic books fan

Rhodes is a huge comic books fan and incorporates that love into wrestling

Rhodes has gone on record multiple times to reveal his passion for comic books. He stated that he has been a fan since childhood and has also incorporated his fandom into his wrestling career.

The former AEW TNT Champion has used comic book characters as inspiration for his wrestling gear. These include X-Men characters The Archangel and Minister Sinister.

#3 Triple H is his role model

Even though Rhodes mocked HHH, he has the utmost respect for him

Cody Rhodes is wrestling royalty, and accordingly, he looks up to someone they call 'The King of Kings.' He revealed that his role model in wrestling is Triple H, something that may come as a surprise given what he did in 2019.

AEW Double or Nothing 2019 saw Rhodes destroy The Game's 'throne' on air. The segment was hailed as a statement of intent, but fans wondered if he had some beef with the WWE COO. However, the former AEW executive insisted that Hunter was his favourite wrestler and an inspiration to him.

“So I don’t know if I should share this, but, at some point, it’s going to come off my chest: Triple H is probably my favorite wrestler and was a role model. I only watched from a distance, but he reminded me a lot of my dad in the sense that I watched him do all the work, be this executive, and then go out there—and he was only part-time for the most part other than when I first started and had that run with him and Teddy and Shawn. He really was a model in terms of, 'OK, you can do both, you can do both, but you have to be really disciplined. You have to take it really seriously.'” (H/T: Inside the Ropes)

#2 He’s been part of some good television

Cody Rhodes is a talented actor, as evidenced by his appearances on TV shows like Arrow, where he worked alongside Stephen Amell. Although he is a pro wrestler through and through, he has appeared on-screen in other capacities.

In Scooby-Doo! and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon, Rhodes voiced his WWE character Stardust. He played the same role in The Jetsons & WWE: Robo-WrestleMania.

In recent years, the American Nightmare has also featured in popular TV series such as the Go-Big Show and Rhodes to the Top.

#1 He was slated to win two Money in the Bank briefcases but plans changed

Cody Rhodes' stint in WWE was not ideal for many reasons. Although fans are aware of the main ones that led to his exit, some lesser-known ones also prompted the decision.

According to Rhodes, WWE told him that he would be winning the Money in the Bank Ladder Match twice, only to be informed on the day of the show that he wouldn't be holding the briefcase. It is such a shame that it happened to him twice and that too at the last minute.

Given that he participated in four such matches between 2010 and 2013, one can only speculate on what might have been and which years we may have seen him hold the briefcase.

Edited by Pratik Singh