5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

WWE delivered four big shows last week. Along with RAW, NXT, and SmackDown, fans were also treated to the Crown Jewel pay-per-view on Thursday night.

A lot has changed since Crown Jewel as superstars have switched brands after the WWE Draft. Things can get interesting on all three brands in the days to come.

Drew McIntyre failed to win the WWE Championship from Big E before his move to SmackDown. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair traded their titles before switching brands.

Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa teamed up to defeat The Grizzled Young Veterans on WWE NXT. The two men will now compete for the NXT title at Halloween Havoc.

MSK will also put their titles on the line against Imperium. Will Imperium finally win back the titles from MSK on Tuesday?

Brock Lesnar was suspended from WWE SmackDown after his actions on Friday. Who will step up to Roman Reigns in the absence of The Beast Incarnate?

Sasha Banks also entered the SmackDown Women’s Championship picture right away by attacking new champion Charlotte Flair. Will the two superstars continue their rivalry this week?

Take a look at the five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5. AJ Styles and Omos must split on WWE RAW

AJ Styles and Omos have had a good partnership on WWE RAW. The two men won the RAW Tag Team Championships and had a decent run with it.

Styles and Omos have been in a rivalry with The RK-Bro for some time now. The two teams last competed at Crown Jewel for the RAW tag team titles.

This week, the four superstars will battle again on the red brand. WWE needs to end this rivalry, and Monday night could be the perfect place to do so. During the match, Styles and Omos must get into an argument leading to the RK-Bros taking advantage.

Randy Orton must take down The Phenomenal One before Omos walks out on his partner. The angle will allow Omos to go on a solo run and build himself up for the WWE Championship.

It will also allow Styles to break away from the giant and build his case at the top of RAW.

