5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

Big E found the next challenger for his WWE Championship on RAW this week. Seth Rollins picked up the win in a Fatal 4-Way match to become the next challenger to Big E’s title.

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair had another confrontation on RAW that led to a short brawl. In the end, Lynch accepted to face The EST in a championship match on RAW this week.

NXT 2.0 hosted a special episode for Halloween last week. Halloween Havoc saw Mandy Rose defeat Raquel Gonzalez to win her first championship in WWE. Meanwhile, Tommaso Ciampa halted Bron Breakker’s momentum to retain his NXT Championship.

Imperium taking down MSK was one of the most surprising outcomes of Tuesday night. It will be interesting to see who steps up to Imperium for the NXT Tag Team titles.

Roman Reigns skipped SmackDown after suffering a beating at the hands of Brock Lesnar last week. Lesnar was handed a $1 million fine by Adam Pearce on Friday night. How will The Beast respond after being fined and suspended by the WWE official?

Shotzi Blackheart stepped up to the new SmackDown Women’s Champion and gave her a tough fight on Friday. Will Shotzi turn full heel to reveal a new character on the Blue brand?

Take a look at the five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5. Doudrop must interfere in the match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair on WWE RAW

WWE has booked a RAW Women’s Championship match for this Monday night. Becky Lynch will put her title on the line against Bianca Belair.

It will be difficult for WWE to hand either woman a clean loss on RAW. WWE must allow a rising superstar to interfere during the contest and cost Belair the match.

WWE could allow Doudrop to show up during the contest and distract or attack The EST after a backstage confrontation. The angle will help WWE protect Belair from a clean loss on RAW.

It could lead to a big triple threat program between the three for the championship. WWE could look to use Doudrop as the scapegoat to keep the rivalry between Lynch and Belair going without denting either’s image.

Edited by Abhinav Singh