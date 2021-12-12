5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

WWE RAW saw Liv Morgan aim him on Monday night last week. She challenged Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship. However, The Man cheated herself to a win and disappointed many fans in the process.

RK-Bro was looking for their next challengers on RAW. The Street Profits won a qualification match, followed by The Mysterios. The two teams will collide to determine who will challenge the RAW Tag Team Champions next.

Kyle O’Reilly fought his final battle on WWE NXT against Von Wagner. KOR gave Wagner a good rub on his way out and allowed him to pick up a massive win. Meanwhile, Johnny Gargano’s farewell did not go as planned as Grayson Waller attacked him and laid him out to end the show.

Bron Breakker was also ready to challenge the NXT Champion once again. However, Diamond Mine’s Roderick Strong was ready to give Breakker a chance to prove himself this week.

Sami Zayn arrived in a wheelchair on WWE SmackDown. The Conspiracy Theorist’s rant got him in trouble with Brock Lesnar once again. It looks like Zayn will remain an integral part of the storyline between Lesnar and Roman Reigns heading into WWE Day 1.

Xia Li made her SmackDown debut and helped Naomi fight off Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, and Natalya. The two women can team up to take on the heels collectively in the weeks to come.

Take a look at the five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5. The Mysterios must defeat The Street Profits on WWE RAW

The Street Profits are back in the title scene on WWE RAW. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford will face Dominik and Rey Mysterio on Monday to determine who will face RK-Bro for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Dawkins and Ford have held the titles before and proven to be great champions. They can give the RK-Bro a tough fight for the titles, especially at WWE Day 1.

However, WWE must pull off a swerve and allow Dominik to pin Ford or Dawkins to win the match. The Msyterios must then move on to challenge the RK-Bro for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

WWE must then look to break The Mysterios up during their title match on Day 1. It would be the perfect way to build a rivalry between Rey and Dominik for WrestleMania 38. WWE could look to have Dominik retire Rey at the show.

Meanwhile, RAW could save The Street Profits and have them go against the RK-Bro at WrestleMania 38. It could turn out to be one of the biggest matches of the event.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh