5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

With WWE Royal Rumble on the horizon, the creative team delivered some great matches and segments on television this week.

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley lit up the week with an intense exchange of words on RAW. The Beast Incarnate delivered a few jabs that left Lashley speechless to end the segment.

Kevin Owens won a non-title match against the United States Champion on Monday Night. The Prizefighter tricked Damian Priest to pick up the win and earn himself a shot at the title. It will be interesting to see how The Archer of Infamy reacts to the loss.

Bron Breakker chose Santos Escobar as his first challenger for the NXT Championship. Escobar is an experienced heel, but it will be interesting to see how he matches up against Breakker in the ring.

Kay Lee Ray lost her match against Ivy Nile thanks to a distraction from the NXT Women’s Champion. WWE could look to give Lee Ray a shot at Mandy Rose’s title soon.

Seth Rollins and Owens joined forces to defeat The Usos on WWE SmackDown. Their victory will keep The Usos away from ringside at Royal Rumble during the Universal Championship match.

The rivalry between Naomi and Sonya Deville stretched further on Friday night. Fans will have to wait a little longer to see the two women compete in the ring again.

Will the two superstars collide at the Royal Rumble?

Take a look at the five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5. Damian Priest must lose his cool in his rematch against Kevin Owens on WWE RAW

Damien Priest and Kevin Owens competed in a match on WWE RAW last week.

Priest had the upper hand in the contest before KO faked an injury. Owens took advantage and hit a stunner to become the first man to pin The Archer of Infamy on RAW.

The victory will likely give Owens another shot at the United States Championship on this week’s show. Priest won’t be happy with last week’s result and will likely explode on The Prizefighter during the contest.

WWE must allow Priest to beat down Owens and ignore the referee’s calls. The match must end in a disqualification victory for KO. The angle would allow the creative team to book a rematch between the two men for the title at Royal Rumble.

Owens is among the top stars in the company, and he could defeat Priest at the Premium Live Event to take the title off him.

Meanwhile, Seth Rollins will be challenging for the Universal Championship at the show.

Rollins and Owens have formed a great partnership on RAW. It would be great to see both heels win titles at the Premium Live Event and go on to rule RAW in the weeks to come.

