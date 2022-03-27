5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown before WrestleMania 38

Seth Rollins ended last week's WWE RAW with a warning. The Visionary is ready to take over the show this week and hold it hostage until he is guaranteed a match at WrestleMania 38. Will Vince McMahon step in to grant him his wish on Monday night?

Apart from that, Finn Balor will continue to look for a challenger heading into The Show of Shows. The United States Champion is still without a match for the event even though he holds one of the most prestigious titles in the company.

AJ Styles was attacked by Edge again last week. The Phenomenal One could look to get one over The Ultimate Opportunist before The Show of Shows.

Tuesday Night NXT will see Bodhi Hayward take on Von Wagner. The latter has been looking to make a mark on the brand, and Robert Stone seems to be guiding him in the right direction.

Roderick Strong, A-Kid, and Cameron Grimes will get a second chance to enter the NXT North American Championship match at Stand & Deliver. It will be interesting to see which of the three superstars find their way into the ladder match for Saturday.

SmackDown will take place just one night before The Show of Shows. The show will feature the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Additionally, Ricochet will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo in a Triple Threat Match. Will The One and Only lose his title just a night before the big event?

Johnny Knoxville, Ronda Rousey, and Edge could also make their final appearances before their scheduled matches at WrestleMania 38. Take a look at five things that must happen on this week's WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown.

#5. Vince McMahon must give Seth Rollins some good news on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins tried to take AJ Styles' spot in the match against Edge at WrestleMania 38. However, The Ultimate Opportunist arrived to attack Styles and award him the victory via disqualification.

After the match, Rollins lost his cool and threatened to hold WWE RAW hostage this week while breaking everything in sight. A social media post by The Visionary suggests that Vince McMahon has stepped in to talk to the former Universal Champion.

Rollins must open the show with a promo to reveal details about his meeting with Vince on RAW. The Drip God must announce that Vince has promised him a match at The Show of Shows against a surprise opponent who will only show up during the match.

Reports of Cody Rhodes' arrival have already gotten many fans excited. WWE could hold back his arrival and only have him come out at WrestleMania as Seth Rollins' surprise opponent.

Not announcing The Visionary's opponent will help the writers build more hype and keep social media buzzing. The American Nightmare will be the perfect opponent for Rollins at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#4. Bobby Lashley must return to challenge Omos for WrestleMania 38

Bobby Lashley suffered an injury at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Bobby Lashley has been out of action since Elimination Chamber 2022. The former WWE Champion was written off television after suffering an on-screen injury when Seth Rollins sent Austin Theory crashing into his pod.

The All-Mighty has been out of action ever since. Reports suggest that he has been working hard to get cleared by WWE to perform at this year's WrestleMania.

As per PWInsider's Mike Johnson, Lashley is scheduled to return to WWE TV tomorrow night on RAW. If that ends up being the case, then he must come back to challenge Omos to a match at The Show of Shows.

Omos has been dominating his opponents ever since parting ways with AJ Styles. The Giant has been unstoppable, and Lashley could be the only superstar to defeat him realistically.

The Giant hasn't had many top matches, and a contest against the former WWE Champion will help him get a boost. The creative team must put the two men against each other to give fans another top match at the show.

#3. WWE must add a special stipulation to the match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is out for blood, and there is no stopping The Beast Incarnate. Roman Reigns woke up "The Bipolar Beast" when he viciously attacked him at the Madison Square Garden live event and busted him open.

Lesnar has been breaking apart SUVs and locker rooms to get back at The Tribal Chief ever since. He once again wielded a steel chair and attacked security personnel in an attempt to get his hands on Reigns on last week's show.

The two men will come face-to-face once again this week before their blockbuster Champion vs. Champion match at WrestleMania 38. To make matters more interesting, one of the two superstars must suggest turning the contest into a Weapons Match.

Both superstars have used many weapons in this storyline, and it would make sense to add more brutality to the contest. It will also allow the company to protect the loser of the match by ensuring that the weapons play a significant role in the outcome.

#2. LA Knight and MSK must defeat Imperium on WWE NXT

A blockbuster tag team match is set to light up WWE NXT.

LA Knight challenged Gunther to a match on last week's WWE NXT. Imperium attacked The Million Dollar Superstar following the challenge, but MSK came out to make the save.

MSK will challenge Imperium for the NXT Tag Team Championship along with The Creed Brothers at Stand & Deliver. Meanwhile, Knight will face Gunther in a one-on-one contest at the show.

A six-man tag team match will take place on NXT this Tuesday, and WWE must have the babyfaces come out on top. MSK and Knight must work together to defeat Gunther, Fabian Aichner, and Marcel Barthel to gain the upper hand before Stand & Deliver.

Imperium will likely retain their titles at the show while Gunther will bag a big victory. The outcome on Tuesday will help set up the two contests scheduled for Saturday's event. After the match, the Creed Brothers could get involved to wipe out the babyfaces and stand tall on Tuesday night.

#1. Finn Balor must finally get his opponent during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

The rivalry has taken a backseat in recent weeks.

Friday Night SmackDown will host the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal this year. Several superstars have been announced for the over-the-top-rope elimination match, according to the released graphic.

Surprisingly, United States Champion Finn Balor will also be part of the contest. The Prince still has no plans for WrestleMania 38 even though he holds one of the top titles in WWE.

During the Battle Royal, Balor must eliminate Damian Priest before The Archer of Infamy returns to the ring and throws him over the top rope. The two men could get involved in a brawl outside the ring.

The angle will help WWE book a United States Championship match between the two superstars at WrestleMania 38. The story is already there, and a slight push could help Balor get a top match at The Show of Shows.

