5 things WWE RAW got right this week: Big E tastes the Claymore Kick, tag team splits

Big matches for the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments were scheduled for WWE RAW. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston would take on Ricochet and Jinder Mahal respectively.

Shayna Baszler ran through Dana Brooke to progress in the Queen’s Crown tournament. Duodrop defeated Natalya to progress after a relatively short match.

Riddle challenged Omos to a one-on-one match. Meanwhile, Austin Theory got a big victory over Jeff Hardy. Why is WWE continuing to hand Hardy random losses on RAW for no reason?

Bobby Lashley tried to cut an impactful promo on RAW to build his match against Goldberg at Crown Jewel.

Take a look at the five things WWE got right on RAW this week.

#5. Riddle and Omos had a gripping match on WWE RAW

WWE @WWE UPDATE: Expert thinker @SuperKingofBros forgot what he was talking about and is now trying to think of a code word (?) to summon @RandyOrton . Happy Monday! #WWERaw UPDATE: Expert thinker @SuperKingofBros forgot what he was talking about and is now trying to think of a code word (?) to summon @RandyOrton. Happy Monday! #WWERaw https://t.co/Wx2YJRbsfA

Riddle challenged Omos to a one-on-one match this week. The Original Bro started rambling on the mic before forgetting what he was talking about.

He then called for Randy Orton to strike, but Orton didn't appear. AJ Styles realized that Riddle was stalling before the referee started the match.

Riddle was no match for the giant who ended things quickly. He hit a big chokeslam, but The Phenomenal One did not want him to go for the pin right away. He wanted Omos to punish Riddle, and the big man did just that.

Omos delivered a roundhouse kick and slammed Riddle to finally get the pin with one foot, all while Styles watched in glee. After the match, Randy Orton arrived to hit Styles with the RKO before making a quick exit.

The match was enough to show that Omos will have a tough time getting over as a singles competitor. He isn’t the smoothest worker, and his size will restrict him from pulling off many moves.

However, it was the right call to have him compete with Riddle on this week’s show. It was better to watch him slam Riddle around instead of Randy Orton in a singles match on RAW.

Orton’s RKO to Styles was great, and it will add more fuel to the fire between the two teams heading into Crown Jewel. Omos could split from Styles following the pay-per-view.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Vishal Kataria