5 things WWE RAW got right this week: Liv Morgan wins big; Big E destroyed

WWE gave away the names of the male and female members of Team RAW on social media earlier this week. Instead of holding qualifying matches to determine who would make it to Survivor Series, the creative team looked to build some other storylines on RAW.

Kevin Owens was ready to take on Seth Rollins in a grudge match after what went down last week. A massive Fatal 5-Way match was also booked to determine who would face Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship next.

Chad Gable got a top match against Big E on this week’s show. Gable did his best during the contest but could not put away the WWE Champion on RAW. Meanwhile, the 24/7 Championship changed hands several times.

WWE delivered a rather solid episode on Monday night. Let's take a look at the five things WWE got right on RAW this week:

#5. Kevin Owens tried to shut up Seth Rollins early on WWE RAW

WWE @WWE



@WWERollins

#WWERaw @FightOwensFight WILL STAB YOU IN THE BACK ANY CHANCE HE GOT. DON'T BELIEVE ME? WHY DON'T YOU ASK HIS OLD BUDDY @SamiZayn ? HOW ABOUT @TrueKofi AND THE NEW DAY?" "@FightOwensFight WILL STAB YOU IN THE BACK ANY CHANCE HE GOT. DON'T BELIEVE ME? WHY DON'T YOU ASK HIS OLD BUDDY @SamiZayn? HOW ABOUT @TrueKofi AND THE NEW DAY?"@WWERollins#WWERaw https://t.co/iQLj2Zx4uJ

Kevin Owens appeared with Big E on WWE RAW and tried to apologize to the latter. After all, he nearly won against the WWE Champion last time thanks to some allegedly unexpected interference from Seth Rollins.

Things didn’t work out, and Seth Rollins appeared in the ring this week dressed in one of the most ridiculous suits of all time. The Messiah pointed fingers at Owens’ character and questioned whether or not he was an honorable man. He reminded the WWE Universe that The Prizefighter had backstabbed many superstars including his best friend Sami Zayn. He also mentioned that KO had turned on The New Day not too long ago.

Owens came out on RAW and looked to attack Rollins early. He nearly hit an apron powerbomb before Rollins managed to escape. The segment was to the point and did well to set the tone for the rest of the night.

Owens has been one of the top babyfaces on RAW for some time. Rollins, on the other hand, has pushed many superstars to the edge lately. The segment hinted towards a possible turn for The Prizefighter.

With big stars like Rollins, Owens, and Big E in the picture early on, fans expected the show to only get better. Additionally, a match between Rollins and Owens was booked for the main event.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kartik Arry