5 things WWE RAW got right before Crown Jewel 2021: Xavier Woods wins big; Randy Orton and Riddle laid waste

The go-home episode of WWE RAW before Crown Jewel was expected to be a big one. Fans eagerly waited to know the finalists of the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments.

Xavier Woods could not wait to get his hands on Jinder Mahal and progress to the King of the Ring tournament final. Meanwhile, Doudrop surprised many fans by pinning Shayna Baszler on RAW.

Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair were booked for a blockbuster match on Monday night. Big E and Drew McIntyre were also scheduled to team up this week after falling apart on last week’s show.

Austin Theory picked up another big victory over Jeff Hardy. However, The Charismatic Enigma had the last laugh to end the segment.

Keith Lee and Karrion Kross were missing from the show once again. WWE will need to bring the two men back to prominence following Crown Jewel.

Take a look at the five things WWE got right on Monday Night RAW before Crown Jewel.

#5. Xavier Woods progressed to the King of the Ring finals on WWE RAW

Xavier Woods was all pumped as he took on Jinder Mahal in the semifinal of the King of the Ring tournament.

Mahal defeated Kofi Kingston last week and had built momentum coming into the contest. The two WWE Superstars locked up and Mahal easily overpowered Woods to kick things off. The latter fought back with a dropkick to the back and hit several chops to get back into the match.

The former WWE Champion put Woods on the backfoot again. But once Woods got back into the match, there was no stopping him. He hit a few good moves and kept Mahal on the defense.

Both superstars traded blows until Mahal placed Woods on the top turnbuckle, but it turned out to be in vain. Woods fought back and hit an elbow drop for the win. He was ecstatic and celebrated with Kofi by his side.

Woods is the favorite to win the King of the Ring tournament, and it was good to see him overcome a superstar who defeated Kofi.

Edited by Vishal Kataria