5 things WWE RAW got right this week: Lita takes down champion; Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens get the last laugh

Bobby Lashley and MVP were confident about the latter's chances at the upcoming Elimination Chamber on WWE RAW. Lashley called himself the "Brock breaker" and claimed that he would put down The Beast Incarnate and the other superstars to retain his title.

Lita was also scheduled to show up on RAW ahead of her match against Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber. Meanwhile, a couple of matches were held to determine who would compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the Premium Live Event.

Dominik and Rey Mysterio had a hilarious exchange with The Miz on Miz TV. It led to a short match between Miz and Dominik, where the latter picked up a quick win.

AJ Styles and Damian Priest had a short contest that was better than expected. The brand's top superstars were prominent and competed in some good matches throughout the night. Take a look at the five things WWE RAW got right on this week.

#5 on things WWE RAW for right this week - The tag teams got the spotlight

Alpha Academy and RK-Bro met for the final round in their competition on Monday night. Gable explained the rules of the quiz bowl before the competition kicked off.

The two teams tested their intelligence as they answered some tough questions. In the end, Randy Orton answered the final question correctly to win for his team. Once the competition ended, The Street Profits arrived for a match against Alpha Academy.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins took the fight to the RAW Tag Team Champions before The Dozer came in to gain the upper hand. The two teams hit their signature moves but could not get the pin.

Gable tried to apply the ankle lock to Angelo Dawkins but settled for a roll-up pin for the win. It was good to see the top three tag teams of the brand get the spotlight early on. Street Profits need to remain at the top as they have been phenomenal since their debut.

Meanwhile, the rivalry between Alpha Academy and RK-Bro will likely take the two teams to Elimination Chamber for a title match.

