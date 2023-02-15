"This is childish sh*t" - Top AEW star takes a shot at Vince McMahon's creative decisions

During his time as head of WWE creative, Vince McMahon was known to make the odd decision here and there. A former star of his who was not a fan of how he was presented to fans was Dax Harwood (a.k.a. Scott Dawson).

In April 2019, a year before he and his FTR tag team partner Cash Wheeler (a.k.a Dash Wilder) were released by WWE, they were told by Vince McMahon to shave each other's backs for a backstage skit during an episode of Monday Night RAW.

As somebody who sees himself as a serious wrestler, Dax took great umbrage at this decision. Speaking on his podcast FTR with Dax, the 38-year-old star explained his problems with the skit.

"When that was presented to us, obviously it’s supposed to be embarrassing for us, and I'm thinking like, this is childish sh*t. It's not even funny. What is supposed to be embarrassing about someone shaving my back? Is it supposed to be embarrassing because Vince thinks it’s effeminate? Is that him subjecting a certain group of humanity as an embarrassment to humanity. I started thinking, 'What is the embarrassment', because I’m not embarrassed." (H/T WrestlingNews)

Dax and Cash would leave WWE in April 2020, and since then, they have gone on to perform for top promotions such as AEW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and AAA.

What did Vince McMahon think of FTR

Prior to performing on RAW and SmackDown, led by Vince McMahon, Dax and Cash built a great name for themselves in WWE's third brand, NXT, which was booked by Triple H.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Dax Harwood revealed what Vince saw in both him and Cash as a tag team during a heated backstage interaction.

"He had his hands in his pockets, and he said to us, 'Everyone says you're the next great tag team. But you know what I see? The problem with you guys is you're just professional wrestlers." (H/T WrestlingInc)

While McMahon did not see much potential in FTR, it could be argued that they are one of the greatest duos in wrestling history, having won the NXT, RAW, SmackDown, AEW, IWGP, Ring of Honor, and AAA Tag Team Championships.

What is the worst creative decision Vince McMahon has ever made? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes