This Day in WWE History : When The Icon challenged for the WWE Championship

Vinay Chhabria
20 Sep 2018, 11:48 IST

Sting

20th September 2015 was the day WWE Night Of Champions took place at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. WWE organized eight matches at the event, including one on the pre-show.

This was overall, an extremely well-executed PPV. There were few misses compared to hits. The WWE Universe remembers it for the brilliant story-lines in display for most of the matches and also included three title changes. The center of the attraction however was the Sting’s first ever WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match against the Architect Seth Rollins.

Seth vs Sting

On August 24, The Authority solicited to gift Rollins a statue for holding the WWE World Heavyweight and the United States Championship at the same time. But when the curtain raised, it wasn’t Seth Rollins’ statue, instead, Sting was standing on the podium. Triple H and Stephanie left the ring as Rollins backed up and tried to charge at the Icon. Sting took no time to unload his shots as a Stinger Splash and Clothesline were enough to send Rollins out. Sting stood tall with the WWE Championship belt in his hand.

This led to WWE announcing a mega match between Seth Rollins and Sting for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions.

In the main event of Noć, Sting started off aggressively pulling Rollins onto an announce table after much back and forth. That move backfired though as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion knocked him through another broadcast table. Sting executed a picture perfect Scorpion Death Drop on the Architect but Rollins placed his foot on the bottom rope, rescinding the pin. Rollins performed a Turnbuckle Powerbomb on the Icon who suffered a legitimate neck injury due to this move. The match ended when Rollins attempted a Pedigree but the WCW legend countered and attempted a Scorpion Death-lock, which the former countered with a small package on Sting to retain the crown.

Following the accident, WWE affirmed that Sting suffered an injury during his bout with Rollins. Sting injured his neck when he took in a Powerbomb onto a turnbuckle. The championship match against Seth was Sting’s final match in WWE. On April 2, 2016, during his WWE Hall of Fame induction speech, Sting quoted-

“On this very night, at this very moment, I’m going to finish my career under the WWE umbrella and I’m so proud of that.” “I am officially going to retire tonight.”

