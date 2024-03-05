This day in WWE history: How did Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins put an end to a career-altering rumor about their future?

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins may be rivals currently, but that was not always the case. The duo were once part of one of the greatest stables in WWE history. Speaking of history, tonight marks the five-year anniversary of The Shield’s final reunion on RAW.

The Architect and the Big Dog appeared on the March 4, 2019, episode of WWE RAW to talk about their future. The pair tried to get Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley, to join the fight against Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre.

The heel trio arrived after Ambrose initially showed reluctance to reform The Shield. As McIntyre claimed the Hounds of Justice would never work together and attacked Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, The Lunatic Fringe came rushing to the aid of his brethren.

After taking care of the heel trio, The Shield would do their signature pose for the final time on RAW, putting an end to rumors that they would never work as a unit inside a WWE ring. The three superstars would defeat their opponents at the 2019 Fastlane Pay-Per-View event.

The Fastlane event marked The Shield's final WWE pay-per-view appearance as Dean Ambrose would leave the Stamford-based promotion in 2019.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins could main event Night 1 of WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins last squared off against each other at the 2022 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The Tribal Chief retained his Universal Championship against The Visionary via disqualification. The two men have not had a singles match since.

The former Shield members could possibly main event Night One of WrestleMania 40. The current World Heavyweight Champion will appear on SmackDown this Friday alongside Cody Rhodes to answer The Bloodline’s challenge for a blockbuster tag team match.

It remains to be seen how the confrontation goes down between The Rock, Reigns, Rollins, and Rhodes this week on the blue brand.

Do you want to see The Shield reunited in WWE somewhere down the line? Sound off!

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!