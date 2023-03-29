This former WWE Champion could turn heel if he loses at WrestleMania 39; here's why

WWE WrestleMania 39 will witness Gunther defend his Intercontinental Championship in a high-profile triple-threat match against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. This came to fruition after the #1 contender's match between The Celtic Warrior and The Scottish Warrior failed to produce a winner.

While this match is expected to be a blockbuster encounter at WrestleMania 39, it could turn into something bigger. WWE could possibly have Drew McIntyre turn heel following the clash.

Truth be told, a heel turn for the former WWE Champion is long overdue. The Scottish Warrior seemingly had a lukewarm run in 2022. While fans had high hopes of McIntyre becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in Cardiff at Clash at the Castle in 2022, he fell short after an epic clash against Roman Reigns.

Since then, he has been a mainstay in the mid-card division of the blue brand. It can be argued that the former WWE Champion needs a character switch soon to avoid getting stale, and WrestleMania 39 serves the company with the perfect opportunity to pull off the massive swerve.

Given Gunther is likely to retain his championship at the event, the company could have Drew McIntyre blame Sheamus for his potential loss before turning on him.

Another possible way the company could go about it is by having Sheamus win the title at the event. An irate McIntyre could then fail to accept his loss and beat the living daylights out of his longtime friend.

Gunther was rumored to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39

While Gunther is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 39, he was previously rumored to face Brock Lesnar at the event.

JDfromNY @JDfromNY206 Brock Lesnar vs GUNTHER is internally set to be one of the top matches this year for Wrestlemania.



Thing is, does GUNTHER lose the IC Title before then to Sheamus? Do we get Lashley vs Lesnar at the Royal Rumble?



Either way...MASSIVE.

Fans began speculating about a potential dream match between the duo following their showdown in the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. While the blockbuster match couldn't come to fruition, the odds of WWE saving the same for a later date can't be ruled out.

Hall of Fame journalist and Sportskeeda's very own Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on a potential match between the duo:

"That would be Gunther. The man who lasted throughout the Royal Rumble. I have become a big advocate of his because he lasted so long in the Royal Rumble. I knew him back in England and Germany. I had seen him on several shows when I was covering wrestling in the area, and he's a monster; he can wrestle, he can brawl, he's got it all. I think Gunther vs. Lesnar would be a money match," said Bill Apter.

