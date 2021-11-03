"This isn't her" - Former WWE writer explains the major issues with Bianca Belair's character (Exclusive) 

Vince Russo spoke in detail about the significant issues with Bianca Belair's character on the most recent episode of Legion of RAW.

Russo explained that WWE wasn't true to its characters as Bianca Belair seems to have moved on from her quest to recapture the RAW Women's title. Belair fell short against Becky Lynch in this week's RAW opener, and Vince Russo felt the loss highlighted a fundamental problem with her on-screen gimmick.

According to Russo, Bianca Belair should not get bogged down due to recent losses as it does not match her persona.

The former WWE head writer called Bianca Belair a "world-class athlete" and argued that she didn't need a gimmick in the first place.

Russo admitted that he is a big fan of Serena and Venus Williams and compared Bianca Belair's powerful presence to the iconic Tennis players.

Vince Russo said that a performer like Bianca Belair didn't need to rely on ghetto talk and found it odd that she had been given a stereotypical character to portray.

"You aren't true to your characters. I'll tell you where it leads Bianca. It's okay for her that she lost and move on. I lost; Becky Lynch is the better wrestler; it's time for me to move on. I'm not saying that's Bianca. That's the way they have written it. That's the way they have written it. This isn't her. Chris, I'm going to ask you, as a black man, because I don't know how you feel, this is a world-class athlete. I love watching the Williams sisters. Bro, like, they are animals. They are beasts. The muscular form and the power and strong women. I would watch them all day long, and then I'm looking at her (Belair), and you can see she is a world-class athlete in that same class. And what do we get, bro? We get the Housewives of Atlanta talk. I don't know, Chris. Does that offend you that it's so stereotypical with the ghetto talk?" questioned Russo.

While Vince Russo slammed WWE over its treatment of Bianca Belair, he was not surprised to see her downfall on TV.

Russo stated that Vince McMahon has reportedly started to lose track of the booking on a weekly basis, and he was sure that the WWE boss might not even remember Belair's tremendous push from a couple of months back.

Russo continued:

"Bro, I told you, I told you last week. I was smartened up by somebody who knows Vince is literally forgetting week to week. I told you that. I mean, look at the things like this, and you're like, yeah, bro. Did he forget what he did with Bianca Belair two months ago?"

Vince Russo mentions Jacqueline and Ken Shamrock while explaining where WWE is going wrong with Bianca Belair

Vince Russo stressed his point about Bianca Belair not needing a character to succeed and cited the examples of Jacqueline Moore and Ken Shamrock.

Russo reminded fans that Jacqueline was seen as a legitimate athlete who could even beat up the men on the roster. Jacqueline's impressive physique and ability to fight anybody made her the real deal in the WWE.

"Bro, remember Jackie? Jackie legitimately could take on the men of the roster. Legitimately, she was a bad, 'you know what,' from Texas, and when you saw her body and when you saw her fight, you believed it. That was the character. That was the gimmick. That this woman could legitimately whoop your, you know what. I don't remember, but I would not doubt it because she was legit bro," recalled Russo.

Russo continued in the same vein and noted how Ken Shamrock was considered the world's most dangerous man when he made a name for himself as a UFC fighter.

Shamrock didn't need a flashy gimmick or an accent to be accepted in pro wrestling since he was a proper badass due to his accolades as a mixed martial artist.

