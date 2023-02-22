"This is my homie!" - Cody Rhodes sends heartwarming message to young WWE fan on his birthday

Cody Rhodes has developed a strong connection with the WWE Universe since his return last year at WrestleMania 38.

The former AEW EVP debuted as Vince McMahon's hand-picked opponent for Rollins last year and went on to defeat The Visionary three times in a row. Rhodes returned from injury as the 30th entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match and eliminated Intercontinental Champion Gunther to secure an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

A young wrestling fan received a bunch of Cody's merchandise for his birthday and a heartwarming video was sent to the WWE Superstar. Rhodes took to Twitter to react to the video and claimed that the young fan was his "homie".

"This my homie!" tweeted Cody Rhodes.

WWE SmackDown star Gunther responds to a challenge made by Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes and Intercontinental Champion Gunther were the final two superstars in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

The two went back and forth for several minutes, with The American Nightmare finally sending The Ring General over the top rope to win the match. Rhodes and Gunther gave the WWE Universe a preview of what they could do in the ring together and fans want to see more.

Speaking on Corey Graves' After the Bell podcast, Gunther responded to Cody's claim that he wants a match against him in Europe. The Ring General stated that it would be fantastic if the bout happened in Europe, but the match needs to take place regardless of the location.

"I was like, okay I have to introduce him to the new reality over here. It was kind of like my attitude going into that and yeah, obviously, that was just the taste I think for everybody. I think Cody is one of those guys, where that's the perfect match for me, the perfect opposite if that makes sense. I think the match is right there whenever it needs to happen, if it will happen in Europe, obviously, it will be fantastic. " [33:00-33:32]

Cody Rhodes has vowed to finish his story and capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. It will be a tall task for the 37-year-old, as The Tribal Chief has been champion for over 900 days now. It will be interesting to see if The American Nightmare can achieve his dream at WrestleMania 39.

Would you like to see Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

