"This is a life-changing decision"- says top free agent on alleged WWE signing

Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon.

The past few weeks in the pro wrestling world have been dominated by the reports of Killer Kross possibly signing with the WWE.

The former Impact Wrestling Star has specifically shot down the rumors of his alleged meeting with Triple H while also opening up about his future during his appearance on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast.

Kross made it clear that the news about his future will eventually come from him and not from the dirt sheets. The former Impact Wrestling Star claimed that he is yet to decide on the company he will join and said that he relishes the idea of commitment.

Kross has no issues with the speculation doing the rounds before stating that he in conversation with 'many different channels'.

Here's what Kross had to say:

"I'll tell you too and you don't have to read a dirt sheet. I'll just tell you the truth and if any of them had asked me this I would have told them this as well. I don't know where I am going to end up yet and that doesn't bother me, and it shouldn't bother anyone else.

This is a huge decision. This is a life-changing decision and I enjoy the idea of commitment so when I make the decision on which direction I am going to go in, I need to be 100% committed in my mind and I need to have everything to lay as it should be and I understand the speculation that people are making and it doesn't bother me and it's cool.

What's wrong with being the subject of conversation in the pro wrestling industry? I'm flattered by it and I am humbled by it, but the truth of the matter is I don't know where I am going next. I have ideas and I am in conversations with many different channels but there is such a massive amount of embellishment out there that sometimes I feel bad reading it, but I'll just mind my own business and be over here."

I feel bad because if they are paying that source, somebody is probably making a pretty penny off it and the source is wrong. I don't know how all that stuff works but I don't take any offense to it and I don't mean to be challenging for anybody but the truth of it is that I'm still observing my options and a decision like this is something I really need to weigh in on." H/t Credit:The TMPT Empire

Advertisement

As of this writing, WWE is the frontrunner to get the Kross' signature and it seems highly likely that he may reunite with his wife Scarlett Bordeaux in NXT.