"This is what killed WCW" - Vince Russo compares current WWE booking to decisions that led to the downfall WCW [Exclusive]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently gave his take on how some of WWE's current booking decisions are similar to the path that ultimately ended with WCW's demise.

Vince Russo is a former WWE writer and a former WCW executive. He also worked in a creative role for TNA Wrestling. Throughout his career, Russo has become one of the most well-known figures in the recent history of professional wrestliing.

On the latest edition of SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone discussed the Legends Night episode of WWE RAW. Russo spoke about how some things WWE is doing right now are reminiscent of the patterns that led to the downfall of WCW. Russo compared Goldberg's repetitive returns to the way WCW beat the NWO angle into the ground.

"This what killed WCW. This is the start of what killed them. What killed them first is, they were on top of the world and beating the absolute c**p out of us, they beat that NWO angle into the ground and it was so watered down nobody cared. That opened the door for us," said Russo.

Russo had a front-row seat for the demise of WCW, and he expressed his belief that WWE is making the same mistakes. Time will tell whether Russo's concerns are valid.

Goldberg returned on WWE RAW last night

Goldberg in WWE

In the main event of WWE RAW on Monday, Drew McIntyre successfully defended the WWE Championship against Keith Lee. When McIntyre took the mic, Goldberg's music hit. The icon came to the ring and and confronted McIntyre. He accused the champion of thinking that WWE legends didn't pose any threat to him.

Goldberg then challenged Drew McIntyre to a title match at WWE Royal Rumble. The former WWE Universal Champion then shoved McIntyre to the ground as WWE RAW went off the air.

