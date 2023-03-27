"This was like a god**mn audition" - Wrestling veteran criticizes Edge's recent promo on RAW

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about Edge's promo from last week's Monday Night RAW.

The Rated-R Superstar embraced his dark side this past Monday when he cut a promo for his WrestleMania opponent Finn Balor. He appeared in a dimly lit room and sounded a grave warning for the Judgment Day member. The 49-year-old vowed to be an uncaged and hostile man during their encounter and seemingly asked Balor to bring the Demon for their clash inside Hell in A Cell.

This week on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran mentioned that the promo did not resonate well with him. Cornette detailed that the segment seemed like a scene from a horror movie rather than a wrestling promo.

"This was a horror movie scene. It was long on acting and short on real like 'I really just want to beat you up.' He's trying to make himself like the second coming of Hannibal Lecter, if you push him too far. [...] This was like a god**mn audition for a f**king Hammer film, was it not?" said Cornette. [From 0:19 - 1:00]

You can watch the full video here:

Edge could get some support from a former WWE star

With WrestleMania just days away, there have been some reports emerging that a former WWE Superstar could come out of retirement to help Edge.

Since the match will play out in a Hell in a Cell setting, both stars have teased bringing out their alternate personas for the matchup. While Balor has The Judgment Day on his side, the Ultimate Opportunist could get some help from the leader of the Brood, Gangrel.

Xero News recently claimed that Gangrel is rumored to make a return at the Show of Shows and assist the Rated-R Superstar during the matchup.

"Gangrel will be a part of Edge's entrance and have a spot with Damian Priest during the HIAC match with Finn Balor at WrestleMania," tweeted Xero News.

Xero News @NewsXero Gangrel will be a part of Edge's entrance and have a spot with Damian Priest during the HIAC match with Finn Balor at WrestleMania. Gangrel will be a part of Edge's entrance and have a spot with Damian Priest during the HIAC match with Finn Balor at WrestleMania.

In fact, the former WWE star could also have a spot with the Powerhouse of Judgment Day, Damian Priest.

Are you excited to see Edge vs. Finn Balor at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Jim Cornette's Drive Thru and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes