"This is why it's so stale today" - Vince Russo on modern-day WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes current-day WWE storytelling is far too predictable, which ultimately makes the overall product stale.

Speaking on an edition of SK Wrestling’s Off the SKript, Russo discussed Vince McMahon’s unexpected victory in the 1999 Royal Rumble. He used that moment as one of three examples that showed how wrestling storylines do not always have to be so predictable.

“This is why it’s so stale today. When you do situations like Vince McMahon wins the Royal Rumble, David Arquette becomes WCW Champion, Vince Russo gets speared out of the cage and all of a sudden he’s the Champion... When you do things like that, bro, that are so out of the realm of predictable and what we repeat 100 times, what that does for a writer, bro, is it opens up the creative envelope. Now, bro, you can go down so many roads you couldn’t go down before.”

Vince Russo on the top WWE SmackDown storyline

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

WWE SmackDown has received rave reviews from many WWE fans in recent weeks. The show’s top Superstar, Roman Reigns, has earned a lot of plaudits for his work as a heel alongside Jey Uso and Paul Heyman.

Despite the positive reactions, Vince Russo believes Reigns’ rivalry with Kevin Owens and alliance with Jey Uso has been too repetitive. In his opinion, the storyline has only received praise because WWE fans’ expectations have been lowered so much.

