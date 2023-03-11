"This is so sweet," "Incredibly wholesome" - Twitter reacts to 33-year-old WWE star's notes on Lita from 20 years ago

Lita recently returned to WWE and has already captured the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Becky Lynch. The duo defeated Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL on a recent episode of RAW to become champions.

Lita, Trish Stratus, and Becky Lynch are now set to battle Damage CTRL in a 6-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 39. Bayley accepted the match on Damage CTRL's behalf on this past Monday's edition of RAW, while Kai and SKY didn't appear to be too fond of the idea.

Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, The Role Model took to Twitter to reveal a scouting report she had written about the Hall of Famer two decades ago while she was a teenager.

Bayley wrote in her notebook that the 4-time Women's Champion broke her neck in three places while filming her role as the villain in the series finale of Dark Angel. She concluded her notes by saying, "We miss her very much!" and "Lita rocks!".

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE

#WrestleMania I’ve been studying you for decades. Your strengths and especially your weaknesses.. I’ve been studying you for decades. Your strengths and especially your weaknesses..😘😏#WrestleMania https://t.co/OGA07V5Ojp

The WWE Universe took to Twitter and many fans said Bayley's notes on Lita are some of the sweetest things they have ever seen.

Colin @ColinMMA_WWE @itsBayleyWWE This is like incredibly wholesome and sweet. @itsBayleyWWE This is like incredibly wholesome and sweet.

Rango @RangoTheMerc @itsBayleyWWE @WWE Quite literally the most wholesome thing I have read all week. @itsBayleyWWE @WWE Quite literally the most wholesome thing I have read all week.

Lita wants to improve the Women's Tag Team division in WWE

Lita recently appeared on WWE's The Bump and said that she wants to elevate the Women's Tag Team division.

The 47-year-old noted that there has been some "stutter-stepping" along the way with the titles. and she is excited about the possibilities ahead. Damage CTRL did not regularly defend the titles on television before dropping them to Becky Lynch and the Hall of Famer on the February 27th edition of the red brand:

"Since these tag titles have been introduced, I would love to see the possibilities with them and for whatever reason, there has been some stutter-stepping along the way. I would love to continue and help elevate these (the tag titles) and fight anyone that wants to. There are so many talented women and to see partnerships between them, I would love to see the tag division flourish," said the 47-year-old. [00:11 - 00:36]

WWE @WWE



#WWETheBump Is there anything else that @AmyDumas would like to accomplish in WWE? Is there anything else that @AmyDumas would like to accomplish in WWE? 👀#WWETheBump https://t.co/l72qMVS978

The 6-woman tag team bout at WrestleMania 39 is a dream match for many wrestling fans. It will be interesting to see if Bayley can guide Damage CTRL to an upset victory at the biggest show of the year in Los Angeles.

Are you excited about the 6-woman tag team match at this year's WWE WrestleMania? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes