This week in WWE history (Dec 13-19) Jeff Hardy becomes WWE Champion, Roman Reigns saves his career 

The build-up to WWE Day 1 has dominated the news this week as the company continues to officially announce matches for its new event.

The card for the show is now stacked just two weeks before the show, but it's worth noting that this is the first time that WWE has failed to have a pay-per-view in December in more than two decades.

TLC, Armageddon, and December to Dismember are just a few of the shows that have taken place around this time. However, WWE has made the decision to scrap their final pay-per-view of the year in favor of an early one in 2022.

Christmas is less than a week away and here are just a few news stories that were making the headlines this week in WWE history.

#5. WWE TLC 2015 takes place - December 13th

The annual December pay-per-view, which was scrapped earlier this year, took place back in 2015, with just one title change on the card.

Whilst there was a stacked event in front of the Boston crowd, the results saw Sheamus, Charlotte, The New Day, and Alberto Del Rio retain their Championships. One star who was unable to keep hold of his title was Kevin Owens, who was defeated by current AEW wrestler Dean Ambrose.

This was the final WWE TLC pay-per-view before WWE reintroduced the brand extension. This meant that all that followed were mixed with some being either SmackDown or RAW exclusive. Traditionally, there was a TLC match as the main event as well as a tables, a ladders and a chairs match within the show itself.

It was also just months after Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Charlotte had made their way up to the main roster, when the Divas Championship was the only title available for the women.

A few months later WWE debuted the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 32 before the title was later split into two so that there could be a title on both SmackDown and RAW.

