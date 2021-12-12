This week in WWE history: (Dec 6-12) Chris Jericho, Trish Stratus and Lita make history; Iconic WWE debut 

This week's WWE news has been split between Jeff Hardy being released from the company and Liv Morgan main eventing Monday Night RAW.

The latter came up short in her quest to become women's champion this past Monday night. But it appears that she has done enough to secure a second shot at the title on WWE Day 1.

Jeff Hardy, on the other hand, has had a tough week after being sent home from the WWE tour before he was then released from the company on Thursday night. WWE are yet to officially announce Hardy's release and wish him luck in his future endeavors.

The month of December has always been a slow one for WWE as the festive season approaches, but this week still has several highlights from the past.

#5. Trish Stratus and Lita main event WWE Monday Night RAW - December 6th, 2004

17 years ago Trish and Lita made history by being the first women to be the main event in Raw





Trish Stratus and Lita are now WWE Hall of Famers and retired from the company in 2006 mere months apart. Just two years before that, the two women walked down the ramp as full-time stars for the first time as they made history.

Stratus and Lita were two of the hottest prospects in the division at the time and when their feud was able to gain the attention of the WWE Universe, the two women were handed the rare opportunity to main event RAW.

December 6, 2004 - Lita vs Trish Stratus



December 6, 2021 - Liv Morgan vs Becky Lynch

Lita came out on top when she won the Women's Championship from Stratus but famously injured her neck as part of the match. The suicide dive to the outside almost cost Lita her career, but she was able to finish the match and avoid serious injury.

Just weeks later, Lita injured her ACL in their rematch at New Year's Revolution which led to a rushed finish that saw Stratus reclaim the title.

In honor of the two WWE Hall of Famers, Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch were able to main event this week's episode of RAW, which marked 17 years since Stratus and Lita tore it up in Charlotte, North Carolina.

