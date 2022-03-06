This week in WWE history (Feb 28-Mar 1) AJ Lee returns to RAW, Mae Young gives birth 

This week in WWE history, we are on the Road to WrestleMania, Vince McMahon took part in his first live interview in more than a decade, and two WWE Championships changed hands.

WrestleMania is now less than a month away and the card is starting to come together after many more matches were announced in recent weeks.

March has always been packed with news as the company prepares for its biggest event of the year, and this week has been no different.

Let's take a look at some of the biggest news stories from the world of WWE from Feb 28 to March 1.

#5. Mae Young gives birth to a hand on WWE RAW - Feb 28, 2000

Mae Young and Mark Henry were once part of an on-screen relationship in WWE. It all came to a head on this day more than two decades ago when Young finally gave birth to the couple's child.

It had been announced several weeks before that Mae Young was pregnant, and after the WWE Hall of Famer delivered a splash, it was revealed that she was in labor. In a backstage segment following the match, Mae delivered her baby, which turned out to be nothing more than a rubber hand.

#4. Orlando Jordan defeats John Cena to become United States Champion - March 1st, 2005

Orlando Jordan won the United States Championship in 2005

Orlando Jordan was once seen as a hot prospect in WWE. In early 2005, the young star was was pushed towards the United States Championship while still operating under JBL's wing.

With the help of Layfield, Jordan was able to defeat John Cena to win his first and only championship in WWE. The title change came on March 1st, 2005 as part of a pre-taped episode of SmackDown.

Despite being the US Champion at the time, Jordan wasn't part of WrestleMania 21. He held the title until SummerSlam when he was defeated by Chris Benoit.

Jordan was released from WWE in 2006 and went on to make a name for himself in IMPACT Wrestling before retiring in 2018.

#3. The Street Profits win the RAW Tag Team Championships for the first time - RAW March 2nd, 2020

The Street Profits have become one of the most exciting tag teams in recent years, but it was only two years ago today that the duo were able to lift tag team gold on the main roster for the first time.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford defeated Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy with the help of Kevin Owens on March 2nd's episode of RAW to win the titles. They would then swap them for the SmackDown tag titles after being drafted to the blue brand in late 2020.

The duo finally dropped the championships to Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode on January 8th's episode of SmackDown, more than 10 months after first lifting them.

#2. AJ Lee returns to RAW - March 2nd, 2015

AJ Lee was one of the most popular female wrestlers in WWE throughout her tenure, but in the final years of her contract, Lee took several breaks from the company.

The final hiatus came to an end when Lee made her return to RAW on March 2nd, where she helped Paige overcome the threat of The Bella Twins. Paige was in a two-on-one assault before AJ returned to aid her former rival.

The two women later teamed together in what would be Lee's final WrestleMania match against The Bella Twins. The former Divas Champion then retired from the company just days after WrestleMania 32, noting that she was struggling with a back injury.

#1. Goldberg wins the Universal Championship for the first time - Fastlane March 5th, 2017

Goldberg made his return to WWE back in 2016 and stepped into a feud with Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series.

This led to Goldberg challenging for the Universal Championship at Fastlane in 2017. Thanks to Chris Jericho, Kevin Owens lost the match in just 22 seconds and Goldberg took the title into WrestleMania.

At WrestleMania 33, Goldberg was finally defeated by Brock Lesnar as The Beast lifted the title for the first time.

Owens, on the other hand, had recently turned on Jericho as part of The Festival of Friendship. The two men went on to battle it out at The Show of Shows in what Vince McMahon later noted was one of the worst matches 'Mania had produced.

