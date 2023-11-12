This week in WWE history: Legendary star wrestles final match before tragic passing, surprising title change (November 6-November 12)

It has been another big week for WWE. Crown Jewel aired last weekend, which means build-up towards Survivor Series WarGames is full speed ahead. RAW saw several big matches confirmed for the event.

Meanwhile, Friday Night SmackDown saw its popularity grow consistently. Damage CTRL welcomed the returning Kairi Sane and Asuka to the fold. This dramatically shakes up the blue brand and makes for a very intriguing storyline moving forward.

However, the modern product may not be up your alley. If you prefer to re-live or discover World Wrestling Entertainment's past, you are in luck. Sportskeeda offers a weekly look back at some of the biggest matches, moments, and events in the company's history.

This week's article will look at a big return on SmackDown, two surprise title changes, an extremely controversial conclusion to a pay-per-view match, and the tragic passing of a legend. What went down this week in the company's past?

Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history.

#5. Carmella returned to TV during SmackDown on November 6, 2020

Carmella on RAW

WWE held their Friday Night SmackDown event on November 6, 2020. The show took place at The Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. This show took place during the worldwide pandemic, so SmackDown lacked a proper crowd.

The opening bout of the show featured former allies battling, with Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, defending the SmackDown Women's Championship against Bayley. After a competitive bout, The Boss locked in the Banks Statement submission and made The Role Model tap out.

However, The Boss did not have much time to celebrate. Shortly after her victory, Carmella made her WWE television return and hit Banks with a brutal Superkick. The two would go on to fight soon after.

#4. AJ Styles shockingly dethroned Jinder Mahal on SmackDown on November 7, 2017

Expand Tweet

A special episode of WWE SmackDown Live aired on November 7, 2017. This big show was taped in Manchester, England, earlier in the day in front of thousands of excited fans. Those in the audience ultimately got their money's worth.

The main event featured AJ Styles battling Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship. Mahal won the prestigious belt earlier in the year, and fans were dying to see the Modern Day Maharaja finally lose the belt. Nobody expected it quite yet, however, as he was meant to battle Brock Lesnar in a Champion vs. Champion Match at Survivor Series.

Instead, fans were shocked to see Styles hit the Phenomenal Forearm. From there, Styles pinned the champion and won the coveted prize in England. In turn, AJ Styles went on to battle Lesnar instead of Mahal facing The Beast Incarnate himself.

#3. Eddie Guerrero wrestled his last match on September 8, 2005

Eddie Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero is one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. The former world champion was in featured bouts at several major premium live events, including WrestleMania. He has even been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Unfortunately, the legendary figure was found dead on November 13, 2005. He was only 38 years old, which makes his loss all the more tragic. His last match ever took place just days prior, on November 8, 2005.

On that night, Eddie battled Mr. Kennedy on a Friday Night SmackDown taping. He defeated Kennedy by Disqualification to earn a spot on the WWE Survivor Series card. Tragically, he would pass before being able to compete. Despite his untimely death, Eddie will forever be remembered as a wrestling legend.

#2. The Montreal Screwjob took place at WWE Survivor Series on November 9, 1997

Expand Tweet

WWE held the Survivor Series event on November 9, 1997. The big show was held at the Molson Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Over 20,000 fans were in attendance for the event. Seven matches were on the card, but only one is remembered to this very day.

Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels battled for the WWE Championship in the main event. After around 20 minutes, Shawn had Bret in the Sharpshooter submission, and the referee called for the bell as if The Hitman submitted. Shawn grabbed the title and bolted while a very angry Bret Hart spelled out "WCW" with his finger.

As it turns out, Vince McMahon demanded the referee call for a submission despite Bret not giving up. This was because Hart refused to lose the title to Shawn in Canada before going to WCW. This moment is now known as The Montreal Screwjob and changed wrestling forever.

#1. Leon Ruff shockingly dethroned Johnny Gargano on NXT on November 11, 2020

Expand Tweet

WWE held an episode of NXT on November 11, 2020, from the Capitol Wrestling Center located in the Performance Center. This show took place during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and lacked a proper crowd as a result.

Heading into the show, Johnny Gargano had a hilarious love-hate relationship with wheels. As the NXT North American Champion, he brought out a wheel and rigged it to decide his challenger. He purposely made it the tiny Leon Ruff.

Ruff is small but extremely talented. He gave Johnny Wrestling quite the fight but was seemingly going to lose before Damian Priest came out and distracted Johnny. From there, Ruff picked up the shocking victory via a crucifix pinfall and won the coveted title. This remains one of WWE's greatest upsets.

What grabbed your interest among the aforementioned events in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

We asked Kane what he thinks of CM Punk coming to WWE right here