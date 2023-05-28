This week in WWE history: Legendary wrestler tragically passes away, bizarre Kiss My Foot Match (May 22-May 28)

WWE's business has been booming as of late. Live event ticket sales are up, viewership is mostly up year over year, and the general interest in the product has been higher over the past ten months or so than it has been in awhile.

Along with business being up, the company has been extremely busy, with this weekend being particularly packed with content. Friday featured a taped edition of Friday Night SmackDown, but Saturday had the Night of Champions event. Lastly, NXT Battleground will stream Sunday night.

With a wealth of exciting programming, there's still some fans who prefer reminiscing and looking back at fond memories from the past. Sportskeeda offers weekly installments to provide fans with the nostalgia they crave for.

Unfortunately, not everything from the past is positive. This article will look at a tragic passing of a beloved superstar. Additionally, a show ended up being ruined by a natural disaster and other programs debuted. What went down?

Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history.

#5. Jerry "The King" Lawler and Michael Cole had a Kiss My Foot Match at Over The Limit on May 22nd, 2011

Jerry Lawler

WWE offered their Over the Limit pay-per-view on May 22nd, 2011. The show aired live from the KeyArena in Seattle, Washington in front of over 7,000 fans. The main event of the evening featured John Cena and The Miz clashing in an "I Quit" Match.

While the main event was the longest match on the card, the shortest bout may be the most memorable thanks to a unique stipulation. Jerry "The King" Lawler battled Michael Cole in a Kiss My Foot Match. An added stipulation was that if Lawler lost, he'd have to give Michael his Hall of Fame ring and even induct Cole into the prestigious Hall.

Jerry Lawler won in just a few minutes, but Michael Cole was humiliated by Lawler, Eve Torres, Jim Ross, and Bret Hart, people he spent a lot of time antagonizing during his time as a heel commentator. In the end, he did kiss The King's feet.

#4. Owen Hart tragically passed away on May 23rd, 1999

The great Owen Hart

The WWE Over the Edge pay-per-view aired from the Kemper Arena, in Kansas City, Missouri on May 23rd, 1999. While the show was headlined by The Undertaker vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin during arguably the industry's peak, the program is remembered for a tragedy.

The third match of the night was meant to be The Godfather vs. The Blue Blazer, Owen Hart doing an over-the-top character, for the Intercontinental Championship. Unfortunately, the match never started as the legendary Hart fell to his death when a harness malfunctioned during what was meant to be an exciting entrance.

Hart fell over 70 feet and passed away not long after leaving the arena. The show continued, with many fans unaware of what happened, but the show will always be remembered for the somber occasion.

#3. A special episode of Monday Night RAW called "RAW Is Owen" aired on May 24th, 1999

A live episode of WWE RAW aired the night after Owen Hart's tragic accident and unfortunate passing. The program took place at the Kiel Center in St. Louis, Missouri on May 24th, 1999.

The card featured several matches from the top stars of the era, including The Big Show, Mankind, The Rock, Billy Gunn, Triple H, and Val Venis, among others. Still, the main focus was rightfully on The Rocket.

Tons of wrestlers and employees spoke about how much Owen meant to them personally and professionally througout the two hour program. The tribute was fitting for a man of Owen's talents and he's still honored today by many wrestling promotions, including All Elite Wrestling.

#2. Two big-time shows debuted on the same day on May 25th, 2002

Old School Jason (OSJ) @Shoryuken91 Mean Gene Okerlund welcomes us to the premiere of Confidential. Tonight’s episode will focus on Shawn Michaels’ side of the controversial Montreal Screwjob. Also, Trish Stratus gives us a tour of her house. Mean Gene Okerlund welcomes us to the premiere of Confidential. Tonight’s episode will focus on Shawn Michaels’ side of the controversial Montreal Screwjob. Also, Trish Stratus gives us a tour of her house. https://t.co/ytnmr75YSJ

Two WWE programs debuted on May 25th, 2002. Velocity served as SmackDown's version of Heat, which is similar to Main Event or Level Up today. Then a magazine-style show called Confidential aired immediately afterwards.

Velocity was taped prior to WWE SmackDown in Tupelo, Mississippi days prior to airing. Billy Kidman and Tajiri had an excellent opening match, plus Hardcore Holly and Val Venis clashed. The main event was a Bra and Panties Match between Trish Stratus and Stacy Keibler that is, at best, chalked up to being an unfortunate period of time for women's wrestling.

Confidential's debut episode also featured Trish Stratus, as the B segment of the show saw her give fans a tour of her home. The main focus of the debut episode of Confidential featured Shawn Michaels admitting to his role in the infamous Montreal Screwjob for the first time ever.

#1. WWE In Your House: Beware of Dog featured a show-changing power outage on May 26th, 1996

OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast @ovppodcast Vader takes on Yokozuna in a literal "dark match" at In Your House: Beware of Dog, May 1996 Vader takes on Yokozuna in a literal "dark match" at In Your House: Beware of Dog, May 1996 https://t.co/g2sTwOVcuI

The eighth edition of WWE In Your House, titled Beware of Dog, aired on May 26th, 1996 from the Florence Civic Center in Florence, South Carolina. At least, some of it aired. Much of the show didn't end up being showcased to the pay-per-view audience.

A severe thunderstorm struck while the show was on the air which led to the building losing power. This happened at the start of the second match on the card and the feed was lost until the main event.

WWE did a makegood show a few days later, mixing the matches that had been shown prior with new matches to the pay-per-view audience. In the years since, the company keeps the merged version of the program on Peacock.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes