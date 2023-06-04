This week in WWE history: Major faction implodes and leaves fans in disbelief, first-ever special event (May 29-June 4)

WWE had a busy week. Night of Champions and NXT Battleground took place last weekend. It meant the weekly programs were all focused on both the fallout from those epic events and build towards big-time shows in the future.

#5. The first-ever NXT TakeOver took place on May 29th, 2014

WWE NXT TakeOver took place on May 29th, 2014 from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. This was the first-ever NXT TakeOver event and only the second Premium Live Event from the developmental brand following NXT Arrival earlier in the year.

The card was a far cry from the kind of big-time events NXT has become known for, but it did feature five matches, three of which were for championship gold. Charlotte Flair defeated main roster star Natalya for the-then vacant NXT Women's Championship.

The main event of NXT TakeOver saw Adrian Neville, now known to fans as PAC, defend his NXT Championship against Tyson Kidd. The main roster star reinvented himself on NXT and built momentum, but was unable to dethrone the champion.

#4. Edge and The Undertaker battled in a TLC Match at One Night Stand on June 1st, 2008

2000's WWE @2000s_WWE Edge puts The Undertaker through a stack of tables during their TLC match for the World Heavyweight Title. Edge puts The Undertaker through a stack of tables during their TLC match for the World Heavyweight Title. https://t.co/jUCcGfziBD

WWE One Night Stand 2008 was a major pay-per-view held on June 1st. The show aired live from the San Diego Sports Arena in San Diego, California with over 9,000 fans reportedly in attendance.

The main card for WWE One Night Stand featured seven matches, all of which had an extreme stipulation of some kind. The main event saw Edge and The Undertaker clash in a TLC Match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Edge shockingly came out on top, pushing The Undertaker off a ladder through a number of tables ringside. Not only did this mean Edge was World Heavyweight Champion, but as an added stipulation, The Undertaker had to leave the company. Of course, he would soon return to exact his revenge.

#3. Wade Barrett won the first-ever NXT competiton on June 1st, 2010

Wade Barrett

While WWE fans know and love the NXT brand that delivered epic TakeOver events and standalone shows such as Battleground 2023, NXT initially started as something very different. WWE introduced the brand as a competitive show.

Eight rookies, all paired with pros, would compete in the ring and then in unscripted challenges. Fans and pros alike would vote on eliminations, with one wrestler earning a main roster opportunity. In many ways, it was similar to Tough Enough but with more talents with experience.

Season one came to a close on June 1st, 2010. The season finale saw Wade Barrett declared as the winner, meaning the dreams of the remaining WWE rookies were seemingly dashed. Shockingly, however, all of the rookies would soon appear as The Nexus on Monday Night RAW.

#2. NXT TakeOver XXV took place on June 1st, 2019

Adam Cole on NXT

NXT TakeOver XXV took place on June 1st, 2019. The big WWE event aired live on WWE Network from the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Unlike many NXT TakeOvers and specials, this show was not held in conjunction with another major Premium Live Event.

Five matches were on the Premium Live Event, with the most notable being a classic featuring Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano. The two clashed for over 30 minutes with the NXT Championship on the line. In the end, Adam stood tall.

The card also featured a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Ladder Match for the NXT Tag Team Titles, a North American Championship match, a NXT Women's Championship match, and Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong. The show was can't miss and still holds up nearly half a decade later.

#1. The Shield imploded during an episode of WWE RAW on June 4th, 2014

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns was everything it should've been.



From the callbacks, Rollins playing mind games with The Shield gear and Reigns poetically attacking him with the chair.



Outstanding. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns was everything it should've been. From the callbacks, Rollins playing mind games with The Shield gear and Reigns poetically attacking him with the chair.Outstanding. https://t.co/segPIxVvJS

The June 4th, 2014 edition of WWE RAW is one that most fans will remember for a long time. The show took place in Indianapolis, Indiana and came off of the heels of Payback 2014 where The Shield defeated Evolution in a six-man tag team match.

The show started off badly for Evolution, as Batista quit WWE once Triple H noted that the plan was to still take out The Shield, as opposed to The Animal earning a title opportunity. Things turned around later, however.

The Game still confronted The Shield even without Evolution by his side, noting there's always a "plan b". In that moment, Seth Rollins took a steel chair and smashed Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose, destroying the beloved stable and breaking fans' hearts. The shocking turn is still a hot topic of conversation on social media today.

