This week in WWE History - (March 14-20) Sting returns to RAW, Razor Ramon becomes Undisputed Champion

WWE has been focused on building towards WrestleMania over the past week, and the cards for both nights of the upcoming show are now looking stacked.

Whilst several matches are still expected to be added, the news this week has surrounded Stone Cold Steve Austin, who has accepted Kevin Owen's WrestleMania challenge.

Big E was also the biggest news story of the past week after the former WWE Champion broke his neck in a match on SmackDown and could now be sidelined for more than six months.

The news has historically been very different since at least one WrestleMania event took place this week.

#5. WWE WrestleMania XX takes place - March 14th, 2004

Slightly earlier than every other WrestleMania event in history, WrestleMania 20 took place almost a month earlier than other events. The show also included some of the biggest news stories and title changes, whilst also famously ending with Chris Benoit and Eddie Guerrero celebrating their monumental championship victories.

The show saw The Undertaker overcome his brother Kane to continue his undefeated streak. Victoria defeated Molly Holly in a hair vs hair match which resulted in Holly having to shave her head.

The main event match featured Chris Benoit becoming the shock victor in a triple threat match that also included Triple H and Shawn Michaels, but following events that unfolded in 2007, this is a match and event that WWE now often overlooks.

#4. Triple H becomes European Champion in 51 seconds - Monday Night RAW - March 16th, 1998

Triple H has been a part of WWE for more than three decades and has been pushed to be one of the biggest stars in the company in the recent era. Back in late 1990s, Hunter was still finding his feet as Triple H and was able to capture the European Championship on two occasions.

Back in March 1998, the former world champion picked up the title for the second and final time when he was able to defeat Owen Hart in just 51 seconds. The match was originally scheduled to take place at WrestleMania XIV but due to injury, it was brought forward.

The Game has obviously gone on to lift several other world championships as part of his illustrious career, but at the time this was the biggest title in his cabinet and he was able to hold the title for four months until he was defeated by D’Lo Brown.

#3. Sting returns to WWE RAW to even the odds for Randy Orton - Monday Night Raw - March 16, 2015

Seth Rollins and Randy Orton were preparing to face off at WrestleMania 31 whilst Triple H and Sting were aware that they were also on a collision course heading towards the biggest event of the year.

Ahead of the show, Rollins was able to set a trap for Randy Orton that saw The Authority ambush their former foe and surround the ring, preparing to beat him down. Just as the likes of Kane, J&J Security, and The Big Show were about to move in, the lights went down and Sting made his return, fighting side by side with The Viper to send a message to The Authority ahead of WrestleMania.

#2. The Rock vs Hulk Hogan - WrestleMania 18 - March 17 2002

The Rock and Hulk Hogan were seen as two of the biggest legends in the history of the business two decades ago, which is why this dream contest was considered one of the biggest matches of all time.

The match saw Icon vs Icon before the likes of John Cena and Roman Reigns were set to make a mark in the industry, and this time around it was The Rock who was able to defeat Hollywood Hulk Hogan.

The show also saw Chris Jericho defeat Triple H in the main event, while the Jazz retained her Women's Championship against Trish Stratus and Lita.

#1. Razor Ramon defeated Shawn Michaels for the Intercontinental Championship - WrestleMania X - March 20th, 1994

This year's WrestleMania has gained a lot of publicity over the last week after Scott Hall's untimely passing. The WWE Hall of Famer was one of the best-known stars of the Attitude Era and was able to lift the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania X back in 1994.

The ladder match between Razor Ramon and Shawn Michaels as part of WrestleMania was easily one of the stand-out matches on the card and one that defined Ramon for the rest of his career.

The card also saw Bret Hart defeat Yokozuna in the main event for the WWE Championship, whilst Alundra Blayze defeated Leilani Kai for the Women's Championship.

Edited by Pratik Singh